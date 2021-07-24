COVID cases up, we’re not out of woods

It’s hard to think about the possibility of returning to mask wearing, social distancing and quarantining. If those actions become necessary again, it will become our personal responsibility to take action to avoid infection and keep our loved ones safe.

It will be up to us to take personal responsibility for our own health, which, in turn, will set an example for others. We’ll make our friends and neighbors a bit safer by being safer and healthier ourselves.

In the event that COVID variants invade our state, here’s what we all can do to make Nebraska safer:

n Get vaccinated. Shots are free and easy to get, and they’ll protect against serious illness for most of the people who get their shots.

n Deal in facts. While considering whether to be vaccinated, be discerning with the information you use in your decision. There are a lot of lies steering people in the wrong direction.

n After getting your shot, carry verification of your vaccination. If you travel you could encounter places where COVID is rampant and businesses want to know your status.

Finally, think seriously about masking your kids and yourself in public places. Our schools’ and businesses’ safety plans may be based on the belief that coronavirus dangers have passed. However, with variants now spreading, there’s still the potential for a rapidly evolving health and safety landscape.