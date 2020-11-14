COVID-19 still a risk to health

Will the worst of the pandemic be over relatively soon? The announcement this week that Pfizer is developing a vaccine that is 90% effective gives us hope that the pandemic’s days are numbered. However, testing still must be done, and if the vaccine safely does what Pfizer claims it will do, we still are months away from wide distribution. As that process unfolds, more and more people will become immunized and that will make life safer for more and more people.

Yes, there are many encouraging developments, and it’s natural to feel hopeful after so many months of restrictions and precautions.

However, if humanity truly is within striking distance of ending the coronavirus pandemic, then how we conduct the end game is of grave importance. Let’s not squander this opportunity by becoming overconfident and reckless. Instead, let’s proceed cautiously. Let’s see that those most in need of the vaccine — medical professionals, first responders, the elderly, etc. — are first in line to be vaccinated. While people performing essential roles are vaccinated, the rest of us must wait patiently. We will need to allow intelligence to guide our actions, and that means keeping up our guard against the virus.