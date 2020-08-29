Children need to be supported

Child support can be a contentious topic, so it’s important to remember that child support is for children. The intent is to fairly distribute the responsibilities for supporting children among their two parents, and to achieve stability for the children so their lives are as normal as possible.
In August the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services attempted to increase public awareness of the DHHS Child Support Program by making known some of the ways the program benefits Nebraskans and assists them when help is necessary.
The program ensures that assistance in obtaining support is available to children, through locating parents, establishing paternity, establishing and modifying support obligations, and monitoring and enforcing those obligations.
“For many families who depend on Nebraska’s child support system, the assistance they receive is vital for providing for their children. Support through the program is critical in helping make families self-sufficient,” said DHHS Administrator Cindy Wiesen, who works closely with the child support program and has seen how it benefits Nebraskans.
As we mentioned, the child is the most important reason for parents to observe their responsibilities. The money they provide is for the care and well-being of the child or children involved. It is not for the parent’s own expenses, but there may be certain expenses that pertain to both the child and parent, such as providing adequate shelter and food.
Here are items that could be described as basic needs:
Food: Everyone must eat, so food is a basic necessity and appropriate for child support spending.
Clothing: There are many kinds of clothing styles and types, including seasonal clothing that helps shield children from harsh weather.
Shelter: Providing for a child’s primary home includes mortgage, rent and/or utilities.
School supplies: Books, supplies and other related costs and clothing are necessities that help children succeed in school.
According to DHHS, the foundation and goal of child support is to divide the costs associated with raising a child or children between the parents. Unless the parents agree on a different arrangement, child support is usually paid in the form of regular payments by one parent to the other to help support the child’s basic needs. Child support is critical to ensure families are self-sufficient.
For parents in need of assistance with their child support situation, DHHS has eight offices in Nebraska for families to obtain more information and to participate in the child support program.
The DHHS website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/CSE provides many materials about the child support program and how to foster responsible behavior by keeping both parents involved in the lives of their children.
