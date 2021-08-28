Cheapest medical plan ever: Free shot

Mortgages, auto loans, student debt — all can be tough to repay. Tougher still are the unexpected debts, especially the kind that could have been avoided, like medical bills. If only we had listened when the doctor warned about our high cholesterol or that extra weight — or the possibility we could land in the hospital with COVID.
Some people are avoiding the high cost of coronavirus. They’re getting a free shot. It doesn’t guarantee they will stay safe from COVID, but the vast majority of people who are vaccinated are protected against serious illness.
Lots of people are skipping the shot. They have their reasons. Some are leery about vaccinations in general. Others might have a specific concern. They’re worried about fertility, about long-term side effects, or whether they’ll suffer immediate serious reactions.
Others believe that people who wear masks are sissies, so it follows that getting vaccinated also is a sign of weakness.
Some of these reasons against getting a shot seem unusual and odd, but they are valid to those who believe them.
These people need not worry. Nobody can force them to be vaccinated. It’s their decision, and they can personally justify their choice with whatever reason they please.
Regardless of their reasoning, it will not matter if they’ve refused to be vaccinated, then get infected and require medical care. They’ll have to pay, and so will lots of others.
The cost of COVID care is coming home to roost. It will take a large bite out of their wallet, and it will be a drag on our national economy. Experts say COVID is making it more expensive for companies to provide employees with health insurance. Employees’ premiums will rise because they’re sharing the costs with everyone on the payroll. Americans’ tax bills also will increase to pay for public health care like Medicaid and Obamacare.
Sources say a hospital stay for COVID care averages about $20,000 per patient for simple cases. For patients who require ventilators, the cost rises steeply. Being hooked to a machine will rack up two or three weeks of hospital bills, and somebody will have to pay it.
As we assess the cost of COVID on the national economy, we need to account for businesses that fail, supply chains that are disrupted, production slowdowns that eat into the payroll, and an assortment of other expenses, including the overall cost of medical care.
We see a curious phenomenon with COVID. Vaccinations are free, but people act as if COVID treatment also will be free. That’s not so. After we get vaccinated, the free part of COVID care ceases. The rest comes out of our pockets as co-pays, larger deductibles and higher taxes.
A new statistic caught our eye. Experts anticipate another 100,000 Americans will die from COVID by December. If everyone were to wear a mask and get a shot, that number night be reduced 50%. If you’re undecided about a vaccination, know that your indecision could be costly. Each day without a shot could put you a step closer to an expensive hospital stay, or, if things go poorly, your family will be looking at an expensive trip to the mortuary.