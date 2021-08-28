Cheapest medical plan ever: Free shot

The cost of COVID care is coming home to roost. It will take a large bite out of their wallet, and it will be a drag on our national economy. Experts say COVID is making it more expensive for companies to provide employees with health insurance. Employees’ premiums will rise because they’re sharing the costs with everyone on the payroll. Americans’ tax bills also will increase to pay for public health care like Medicaid and Obamacare.

Sources say a hospital stay for COVID care averages about $20,000 per patient for simple cases. For patients who require ventilators, the cost rises steeply. Being hooked to a machine will rack up two or three weeks of hospital bills, and somebody will have to pay it.

As we assess the cost of COVID on the national economy, we need to account for businesses that fail, supply chains that are disrupted, production slowdowns that eat into the payroll, and an assortment of other expenses, including the overall cost of medical care.

We see a curious phenomenon with COVID. Vaccinations are free, but people act as if COVID treatment also will be free. That’s not so. After we get vaccinated, the free part of COVID care ceases. The rest comes out of our pockets as co-pays, larger deductibles and higher taxes.

A new statistic caught our eye. Experts anticipate another 100,000 Americans will die from COVID by December. If everyone were to wear a mask and get a shot, that number night be reduced 50%. If you’re undecided about a vaccination, know that your indecision could be costly. Each day without a shot could put you a step closer to an expensive hospital stay, or, if things go poorly, your family will be looking at an expensive trip to the mortuary.