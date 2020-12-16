Chamber shares good gift ideas

A rose to ... Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. This week the chamber suggested a couple of gift ideas that really make sense, especially if there’s a former Kearney resident on your gift list. Feed that person’s nostalgia for their good old days in Kearney by giving them Kearneyopoly. The chamber produced the locally popular board game several years ago. Now supplies are limited, so it’s now or never. You can buy it for just $15 plus tax, and never worry again about missing out.
The chamber also suggests Buffalo Bucks. They work just like gift cards, but they’re paper and look a little like real money. The best thing about Buffalo Bucks is they spend like real money at local businesses.
When you give Buffalo Bucks you keep your money working locally. Employees enjoy receiving and spending Buffalo Bucks, but then, who is not going to enjoy them? They come in increments of $10 and make fantastic stocking stuffers.
A rose to ... the 31 organizations and businesses that participated in the Festival of Lights at Yanney Heritage Park. The Kearney Park and Recreation Department organized the weeklong event, which was an opportunity for park visitors to take a stroll through the creatively decorated walkway connecting the Gottschalk Tower with the Peterson Senior Activity Center.
COVID-19 prevented organizers from including some of the activities that were a part of past years’ festival, but the festival still provided residents of the Kearney area an excuse to get out to Yanney Park, enjoy the beautiful, colorful and creative displays, and get into the holiday mood. Thanks, Park and Rec, for bringing to life another great idea.
A raspberry to ... impaired drivers. They might be on drugs or maybe they’ve had too much of Uncle Harry’s spiked eggnog. Whatever they’ve had makes them a menace to others on the streets and highways. Traffic safety experts say that after dark as many as one in five drivers — 20% — are impaired. How reckless and irresponsible can you get?
Fortunately, Kearney Police Department and a host of other law enforcement agencies will be working overtime to get impaired drivers off the road through the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement effort. Officers won’t be cutting anyone slack. The goal of their exercise isn’t to make friends, it’s to save lives.
So heed the warning and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or doing drugs.
Don’t endanger others and risk making a mistake that could haunt you the rest of your life.
Instead, give in to the giving spirit. Give your keys to someone who is clear-headed and let them do the driving.
