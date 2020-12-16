Chamber shares good gift ideas

A rose to ... Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. This week the chamber suggested a couple of gift ideas that really make sense, especially if there’s a former Kearney resident on your gift list. Feed that person’s nostalgia for their good old days in Kearney by giving them Kearneyopoly. The chamber produced the locally popular board game several years ago. Now supplies are limited, so it’s now or never. You can buy it for just $15 plus tax, and never worry again about missing out.

The chamber also suggests Buffalo Bucks. They work just like gift cards, but they’re paper and look a little like real money. The best thing about Buffalo Bucks is they spend like real money at local businesses.

When you give Buffalo Bucks you keep your money working locally. Employees enjoy receiving and spending Buffalo Bucks, but then, who is not going to enjoy them? They come in increments of $10 and make fantastic stocking stuffers.

A rose to ... the 31 organizations and businesses that participated in the Festival of Lights at Yanney Heritage Park. The Kearney Park and Recreation Department organized the weeklong event, which was an opportunity for park visitors to take a stroll through the creatively decorated walkway connecting the Gottschalk Tower with the Peterson Senior Activity Center.