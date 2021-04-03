Bad actors hinder Big Mac

You’ve got to sympathize with the people of Ogallala. In their backyard is Nebraska’s top attraction — Lake McConaughy — a 39,000-acre recreational resource that’s never been developed to its potential. Instead of steady, measurable progress, development during the past 30 years has been a herky-jerky exercise that leaves investors skittish.
True, there have been tough natural obstacles, such as droughts. Other impediments are man-made and ought to be managed.
We’re referring to the inability of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and local law enforcement to deal with the huge crowds attracted to Big Mac. The campers, boaters and fishing enthusiasts arrive by the tens of thousands on holidays, including Memorial Day, Labor Day and July Fourth. The majority are Coloradans whose state lacks anything comparable to Lake McConaughy. Unfortunately, something happens when those fun lovers arrive to blow off steam. Some get out of control.
This bad behavior has occurred for years. It’s no surprise, but Game and Parks and law authorities never seem able to control the crowds. Last year they increased the enforcement, but it wasn’t enough, so this year Game and Parks will restrict access to only 1,000 beach campers and 500 in established campgrounds. The goal is to make crowds more manageable by reducing their size.
To reinforce that strategy, Game and Parks will require preregistration and charge higher fees. It used to cost $12 a day to camp on the beach. Now it will be $25 on weekends, $20 on weekdays and $15 during the nonpeak summer months.
As Nebraska’s top attraction, Big Mac counts 1.9 million visitors per year. In light of Game and Parks’ punitive response to limit numbers, Ogallala business leaders fear visitor counts could decline as much as 75%. That lost attendance would equate to 1.4 million visitors.
Take a moment and let that number sink in, and then consider that, during the coronavirus pandemic, millions more Americans are camping, boating and engaging in other family outdoor activities.
There may never be a better time to grow the tourism industry in Ogallala, but what’s the response at Lake McConaughy? Game and Parks will cut the crowd by up to 75%.
The solution is more boots in the sand. Talk with leaders in Sturgis, South Dakota, where hundreds of extra, temporary law enforcers are sworn in and keep the crowd at the motorcycle rally under control. If it can be done at Sturgis, why not Lake McConaughy? It’s imperative to take control of the bad actors, and that could be done by doubling the number of enforcers and making them visible with hourly beach and campground patrols.
Or do nothing.
Just follow through with the current strategy. Let in fewer campers and charge them more. And watch the number of visitors dwindle. Soon the crowd will be so small even a sleepy park ranger can control them.