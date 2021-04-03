Bad actors hinder Big Mac

You’ve got to sympathize with the people of Ogallala. In their backyard is Nebraska’s top attraction — Lake McConaughy — a 39,000-acre recreational resource that’s never been developed to its potential. Instead of steady, measurable progress, development during the past 30 years has been a herky-jerky exercise that leaves investors skittish.

True, there have been tough natural obstacles, such as droughts. Other impediments are man-made and ought to be managed.

We’re referring to the inability of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and local law enforcement to deal with the huge crowds attracted to Big Mac. The campers, boaters and fishing enthusiasts arrive by the tens of thousands on holidays, including Memorial Day, Labor Day and July Fourth. The majority are Coloradans whose state lacks anything comparable to Lake McConaughy. Unfortunately, something happens when those fun lovers arrive to blow off steam. Some get out of control.

This bad behavior has occurred for years. It’s no surprise, but Game and Parks and law authorities never seem able to control the crowds. Last year they increased the enforcement, but it wasn’t enough, so this year Game and Parks will restrict access to only 1,000 beach campers and 500 in established campgrounds. The goal is to make crowds more manageable by reducing their size.