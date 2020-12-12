Backing Texas suit hypocritical

Knowing what we do about the added effort and care our state’s chief election official exercised in 2020, it is difficult to fathom why, with Evnen’s blessing, Nebraska is supporting a lawsuit by Texas to challenge election results in the battleground states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The attorney general of Texas wants the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether secretaries of state in those states could lawfully change election rules to accommodate the public’s welfare. Texas maintains that only legislatures in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin have the authority to change rules.

It’s strange that Republican Attorney General Doug Peterson decided to add Nebraska to a list of 17 states backing Texas.

If the court rules it was unconstitutional for the four states to make health and safety accommodations, where does that leave Nebraska? Peterson believes that, technically, there is nothing in Nebraska election laws prohibiting what Evnen did.