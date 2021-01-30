A chance to fight for homeless

Emotional opposition erupted nine years ago when Jerry Bumgardner and a handful of local supporters announced plans to open a homeless shelter in Kearney. Those who were against the plan warned the shelter would be a magnet for undesirables, including drunks, addicts, panhandlers and others who would litter our streets with human misery.
Bumgardner fought back. He cited the successful track record at his rescue mission in Hastings, where clients had received a hand up for a number of years.
Local supporters chimed in. They countered the Kearneyites who blissfully maintained there was no legitimate need for a shelter. After all, naysayers said, there were no homeless people in the Kearney, other than the loner named “Dennis” who wheeled his bicycle, piled high with his only possessions, up and down our streets.
The naysayers were wrong about Kearney’s homelessness. There were many, just not as visible as Dennis. They included folks who had been forced out by their families or who simply couldn’t afford lodging. Rather than sleeping beneath the overpass they squatted on friends’ sofas.
Supporters reminded Kearneyites there are numerous ways to be homeless, and that for most of us, we are just one paycheck short of being homeless ourselves. The supporters were convincing, and Crossroads Rescue Mission gained the go-ahead to expand from Hastings into Kearney.
When Crossroads opened on Feb. 1, 2012, near 39th Street and Avenue N, the mission had a 42-bed emergency shelter, thanks to $1.42 million in community support. Today, nine years later, Crossroads provides shelter, meals and life skills classes to help the homeless and needy get back on their feet.
In December 2017 Crossroads added a $1.07 million thrift store and warehouse. Revenue from those facilities helps support Crossroads’ programs.
Now the mission is going public with a $3 million campaign to add transitional housing needed by local probation offices. Bumgardner and Crossroads’ new executive director, Dan Buller, report the campaign already has gathered $2.5 million. When the drive is complete, the Kearney community and other sources will have poured $6 million into Crossroads’ campus and its efforts to expand, enhance and stabilize its faith-based mission.
Somewhere there’s a formula to measure the value — in dollars — how much Crossroads benefits our community. Tougher to determine is the value of Crossroads’ assistance to each individual in its care. In 2020, the mission served 365 individuals, including 38 children. To many of those lives, Crossroads has made an immeasurable difference.
The capital campaign is an opportunity for all of us to join in Crossroads’ good fight to help people down on their luck. You can learn more about volunteering or donating by calling Bumgardner at 402-462-0210 or Buller at 307-921-8657. Remember, for many of us, we could be just one paycheck short of being homeless ourselves.