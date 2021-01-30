A chance to fight for homeless

When Crossroads opened on Feb. 1, 2012, near 39th Street and Avenue N, the mission had a 42-bed emergency shelter, thanks to $1.42 million in community support. Today, nine years later, Crossroads provides shelter, meals and life skills classes to help the homeless and needy get back on their feet.

In December 2017 Crossroads added a $1.07 million thrift store and warehouse. Revenue from those facilities helps support Crossroads’ programs.

Now the mission is going public with a $3 million campaign to add transitional housing needed by local probation offices. Bumgardner and Crossroads’ new executive director, Dan Buller, report the campaign already has gathered $2.5 million. When the drive is complete, the Kearney community and other sources will have poured $6 million into Crossroads’ campus and its efforts to expand, enhance and stabilize its faith-based mission.

Somewhere there’s a formula to measure the value — in dollars — how much Crossroads benefits our community. Tougher to determine is the value of Crossroads’ assistance to each individual in its care. In 2020, the mission served 365 individuals, including 38 children. To many of those lives, Crossroads has made an immeasurable difference.

The capital campaign is an opportunity for all of us to join in Crossroads’ good fight to help people down on their luck. You can learn more about volunteering or donating by calling Bumgardner at 402-462-0210 or Buller at 307-921-8657. Remember, for many of us, we could be just one paycheck short of being homeless ourselves.