Ed Dept. abused process on health education standards

Educational issues have gained great attention locally and nationally. We at Protect Nebraska Children Coalition believe attention is typically good; however, attention to an issue without accurate information, true perspective and broad experience can lead to wrong conclusions. The direction of education in Nebraska depends upon citizens whose understanding of the issues is deeper than slogans or headlines. For busy moms and dads, this can be a challenge. Protect Nebraska Children Coalition (PNCC) was created to keep Nebraskans informed on educational issues.

Because truth matters, we at PNCC want to address some of the misconceptions and misrepresentations that have confused many Nebraskans.

First, regarding last year’s proposed health standards, we thank the hundreds of citizens who gave feedback to the Nebraska Department of Education and the state board of education. Parents became focused anew on their children’s educational experience — even if those in favor of the standards did not like what they had to say. Stakeholders who advocated for their children were well-researched and articulate. They quickly understood that replacing the state’s current health framework with standards (which are not required by our Legislature and failed twice in the Unicameral previously), might impact their district and student. They understood curriculum must follow adopted standards. If readers watch replays of the May and June 2021 State Ed Board meetings, they will hear parents using actual examples from Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) curriculum, citing pages and lesson numbers. A popular CSE curriculum, “Rights, Respect and Responsibility” is readily available through the source website, which is advocatesforyouth.org. This curriculum, currently used in Omaha schools, is produced by Planned Parenthood and offered free to schools. Bravo to informed, passionate stakeholders, who continue to persist in the face of slander and ridicule from those in favor of the agenda represented by the proposed health standards of last year.

We at PNCC understand the standard development process well, as we have studied NDE policy documents, spoken with NDE staff and talked with teachers involved in standards creation at the state level. We also understand, thanks to public records, that the process was blatantly abused and manipulated last year through the efforts of certain NDE staff and at least one state school board member with the assistance of a Planned Parenthood board member and CSE instructor, who added to the proposed standards after teachers had written them. In the human development section, the revisions by this CSE activist were so extensive that one of the original authors, a Nebraska teacher, emailed the NDE and described the final version of the proposed standards as very different from the version she and other writing team teachers had written.

It’s important to note: Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is NOT sex education. Sex education teaches biological names and functions, human development and the reproductive cycle. However, the newly proposed standards sought to replace the state’s current health framework (which is very good) with standards copied directly from SIECUS.org, whose stated mission is “Sex Ed for Social Change.” SIECUS emphasizes “sexual rights” and gender fluidity as well as “social and reproductive justice,” including abortion on demand and sexually explicit materials for students.

Smart stakeholders and experts from around the state sounded the alarm that early sexualization of our children is not best practice and would not result in high academics, much less physical or emotional health. Nebraskans further rejected the promotion of political ideologies focused on dividing our students. Classroom time must be focused on academic excellence, not misplaced activism. We at PNCC will keep working because we care about Nebraska’s children and families. And we care about our state’s teachers who are preparing for another year with hard work, hope and expectations for good. Parents must be active in their children’s education and upbringing. Students are best served when schools and parents work together. Divisive, politically charged social ideologies have no place in our classrooms where time is best spent honing academic skills and character development to create lifelong learners and healthy, productive citizens.

Will this be met with vitriolic responses calling us haters? Probably. Will accusations of “misinformation” be slung our way? No doubt. But PNCC will continue doing what we do best — keeping moms and dads informed and involved for the betterment of our schools and communities.