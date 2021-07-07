Drama exposed before ‘Cinderella’

You know that part in the movie, “Home Alone,” when Kevin’s mom realizes she left Kevin at home? And then once she finally realized it, she sat up in her seat in the plane and yelled, “Kevin!” loudly to all of the passengers?
And then she felt like a terrible mother even though all the people convinced her that it’s totally normal to leave your kid at home?
I was Kevin’s mom this week and Kevin was my 4-year-old son, Keithan. I didn’t leave my son home alone, but I did lose him.
Yes, you read that correctly. I lost my kid. And I felt like the worst mother in the history of mothers.
Let’s back up.
Our daughter, Grace, turned 11 this week. To celebrate, she invited five of her friends to watch “Cinderella” at Yanney Heritage Park. It was a great show, by the way. We also invited my sister and her family to watch the show with us. We’ve been doing this for years, although this was the first year we had a gaggle of 10- and 11-year-olds along for the adventure.
We arrived to the show, checked in, gathered all of our goodies and drinks, and made our way to our reserved spot. “Follow the guys in the bright vests,” we told the kids. I stood in the back of the line so we didn’t lose a kid along the way.
You already know I failed.
We ventured to our spot in the grass, and began handing out all the drinks.
“Who had Coke? Who had water?” and so on. But when we got to Sprite, the one person who requested Sprite — our son Keithan — was missing.
My husband asked, “Les, where’s Keithan?”
And then I panicked.
“I thought he was with the group?” I told him. I searched frantically in the crowd around us, but didn’t see his cute little face. And then I yelled, “Keithan” at the same volume Kevin’s mom yelled for her son.
Kyle ran up the hill to find help, and that’s when a voice came over the loudspeaker. In front of hundreds of people we heard, “We have a boy named Keithan up front with us, and he’s looking for his mom, Leslie.”
Our 12-year-old daughter, Ella, ran to the stage, as I pressed my way through the people. Keithan ran into her arms and then finally made his way into mine.
Tears soaked his face and my heart shattered.
“I thought I lost my family,” he said as I hugged him tighter.
“I followed the guys in the vests,” he told me, but he didn’t stop. Once we made our way to our spot in the grass, he kept following the park volunteers. And that’s where he lost us.
“I’m so sorry, buddy,” I told him. “We love you so much.”
I know he was only lost for a few minutes, but those short minutes could have been devastating. I’m so thankful to all of the people who helped get our sweet guy back into my arms.
And to the moms who came up to me after the incident to assure me this has also happened to them? Thank you for convincing me that these things happen in real life, to real people, and not just fictional characters on the big screen.