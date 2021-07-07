Drama exposed before ‘Cinderella’

You know that part in the movie, “Home Alone,” when Kevin’s mom realizes she left Kevin at home? And then once she finally realized it, she sat up in her seat in the plane and yelled, “Kevin!” loudly to all of the passengers?

And then she felt like a terrible mother even though all the people convinced her that it’s totally normal to leave your kid at home?

I was Kevin’s mom this week and Kevin was my 4-year-old son, Keithan. I didn’t leave my son home alone, but I did lose him.

Yes, you read that correctly. I lost my kid. And I felt like the worst mother in the history of mothers.

Let’s back up.

Our daughter, Grace, turned 11 this week. To celebrate, she invited five of her friends to watch “Cinderella” at Yanney Heritage Park. It was a great show, by the way. We also invited my sister and her family to watch the show with us. We’ve been doing this for years, although this was the first year we had a gaggle of 10- and 11-year-olds along for the adventure.

We arrived to the show, checked in, gathered all of our goodies and drinks, and made our way to our reserved spot. “Follow the guys in the bright vests,” we told the kids. I stood in the back of the line so we didn’t lose a kid along the way.