Downer attitude in Panhandle

First, the good news: More than half of the respondents in the annual Rural Nebraska poll expressed optimism that their communities will be better places in 10 years. Contributing to that show of confidence, more than 60 percent of rural residents in south-central Nebraska believe the future is bright where they live.
The bad news: Fewer than 40 percent of Panhandle residents believe their communities will be better in 10 years — about 37 percent — and about 30 percent said it would be easy for them to leave. In contrast, most other Nebraskans said they are proud of their towns and it would be hard to leave.
In fact, many Nebraskans who answered the survey said there’s no stigma about returning to their hometowns.
Attitudes in the Panhandle feel stark and disturbing, but it’s to be expected, given what our western Nebraska friends have experienced in the past decade: declining population, sputtering regional economy, centralization of the main industry, agriculture, and the loss of major employers, such as Cabela’s, which cost 2,000 jobs in Sidney with a population 6,000.
These factors, combined with an ingrained pessimism, could spell real trouble for western Nebraskans.
During the past several decades they’ve watched main streets whither and local schools close. With each family that moves away or business that closes, they lose another measure of the human and monetary capital to turn the tide. Look at some of the Panhandle’s responses to the Rural Nebraska survey:
n Only 17% say their community has changed for the better during the past year.
n About 29% believe they are powerless to halt the decline.
n Only 37% think they are better off compared to five years ago.
How do the people of the Panhandle turn things around? A major infusion of confidence would help. U.S. setbacks in international trade have harmed the region’s ag-based economy, but there are natural assets to parlay into future growth. For example, Coloradans weary of the high cost of living are discovering the desirability of the Panhandle’s arid climate, sweeping vistas and low-low housing prices. Toss in some wonderful golf courses, low crime rate, respectable medical facilities and carefree lifestyle, and the region becomes a magnet for retirees.
Filling empty houses is a first step. Filling schools and colleges is next. Also, a paradigm shift is needed. Think of lakes and streams as attractions for boaters and anglers, not just reservoirs to water farm ground.
Yes, the Panhandle has seen better days, but it still is one of Nebraska’s great undiscovered and underappreciated regions. Residents live in a very special place and need to be excited. Enthusiasm is an antidote for pessimism.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!