If you are called by someone saying they’re with the Drug Enforcement Administration, you might feel a bit surprised or even worried, and then it gets worse. The caller shifts into an urgent and aggressive tone to threaten your arrest, prosecution and imprisonment on drug charges. This all happens quickly, and by the time you’ve reassured yourself not to worry — you’ve never been involved with illegal drugs, except for those wild parties at college — the call is finished, and if you’re lucky, you refused to cooperate with the scammer.
The DEA this week advised Nebraskans not to fall for telephone scammers posing as drug enforcement agents because there has been a rash of crooks saying they’re DEA employees.
In these attempts to extort and defraud victims, the scammers call the victims, spoofing DEA phone numbers to appear legitimate, and threaten arrest and prison for supposed violations of federal drug laws or involvement in drug-trafficking.
Oh, yes, and they offer you an opportunity to avoid jail. All that’s necessary is to pay a fine over the phone, via wire transfer, or through a gift card. These tactics change, but they share many of the same characteristics, according to the DEA.
Callers use fake names and badge numbers or names of well-known DEA officials.
If you’re targeted, here are some of the things you will hear:
The caller will demand thousands of dollars via wire transfer or, in some instances, in the form of untraceable gift cards;
Your caller ID will show what appears to be a legitimate DEA phone number;
You’ll be asked for personal information, such as a Social Security number or date of birth; and,
If you’re a doctor, the scammer will reference National Provider Identifier numbers and/or state license numbers. They also might claim that patients are making accusations against that practitioner.
It is critical to note that DEA personnel do not contact physicians or members of the public by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment. DEA agents also won’t request any personal or sensitive information over the phone; and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action via official letter or in-person.
The DEA asks that anyone who gets a call from a person claiming to be with the DEA report the call at 877-792-2873.
The best deterrence against these bad actors is awareness and caution. Be alert and remind the scammer that impersonating a federal agent violates the law.
Learn more at dea.gov/domestic-divisions.