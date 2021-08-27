Don’t sign voter ID petitions

The Nebraska State Fair brings lots to see, including petitions to sign. I’m asking you not to sign the Voter ID petition. Our state constitution ensures all elections shall be free without hindrance to voters, but this petition proposes a costly hindrance, a photographic identification card to vote.

Only registered voters can sign this petition, yet you do not have to show any identification. This is because Nebraska has one of the most secure voting systems in the country with no voter fraud. This petition goes through our system, ensuring only registered voters are counted.

When we register to vote, we provide identification and our unique signature, which allows us to vote in person or by mail. Voting by mail is cost-effective and important for rural counties, and people who are nonambulatory, elderly, without transportation or in the military. This proposal will affect access to voting for these people. The state legislative fiscal office has estimated state-provided photographic identification cards for all registered voters would cost $3 million initially plus $1 million annually to maintain it. That’s our money paying to vote.