Don’t pick sides while making laws

What has become of Nebraska’s unique, one-house nonpartisan Legislature? The father of the Unicameral, George Norris, would be astounded to witness the goings-on these days as groups allow partisanship to cloud the air with divisiveness.
In one example, a resolution that reads a lot like something the national Republican Party would have written has been introduced with backing from 30 Republican senators and one Democrat.
LR107 declares that Nebraska opposes any encroachment on religious freedom, gun rights, state-formulated election law, government ownership of public land, mandating COVID vaccinations and so-called “federal overreach” in general.
It’s entirely within the rights of Republicans to stand up for these issues; however, drafting a resolution and then taking a headcount in the Legislature runs contrary to the intent of Norris’ blueprint for a one-house lawmaking body. He said the “business of the state is in no sense partisan.”
Nebraskans agreed with Norris and voted in 1934 to set aside the state’s partisan, two-house Legislature in favor of the single house nonpartisan version.
It’s important that senators leave party politics out of the legislative process. Picking sides also should be avoided in situations such as urban vs. rural, big schools vs. little schools, or agriculture vs. manufacturing.
Picking sides robs our one-house system of its efficiency by introducing an unnecessary and potentially unwelcome element into legislative debates. Regardless if it’s a resolution backed mainly by Republicans or a piece of legislation handed down from the national Democratic Party, adding partisan fluff to the agenda risks creating a divisive environment.
Norris wanted lawmakers to focus on the merits of legislation, not the party or other loyalties of the lawmakers debating it.
This year Nebraska lawmakers have encountered many challenges. Among them are guiding the state out of the pandemic, keeping the budget balanced and reforming property taxes.
Each of those topics are tough. Unfortunately, lawmakers have not been able to make significant progress on property tax reforms, and that will harm many of their constituents, especially those whose farms are shouldering an unfair property tax burden.
Considering all of the important issues demanding attention, every effort should be made to concentrate on what’s important. A nonpartisan approach that leaves out national politics helps lawmakers pay attention to the issues of the state, as they should.
Norris gave Nebraskans the gift of a unique, yet efficient and effective Legislature. We’re proud of the distinction of being the only U.S. state with a one-house approach. When it’s functioning as Norris intended, our Unicameral can’t be beat.