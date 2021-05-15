Don’t pick sides while making laws

Picking sides robs our one-house system of its efficiency by introducing an unnecessary and potentially unwelcome element into legislative debates. Regardless if it’s a resolution backed mainly by Republicans or a piece of legislation handed down from the national Democratic Party, adding partisan fluff to the agenda risks creating a divisive environment.

Norris wanted lawmakers to focus on the merits of legislation, not the party or other loyalties of the lawmakers debating it.

This year Nebraska lawmakers have encountered many challenges. Among them are guiding the state out of the pandemic, keeping the budget balanced and reforming property taxes.

Each of those topics are tough. Unfortunately, lawmakers have not been able to make significant progress on property tax reforms, and that will harm many of their constituents, especially those whose farms are shouldering an unfair property tax burden.

Considering all of the important issues demanding attention, every effort should be made to concentrate on what’s important. A nonpartisan approach that leaves out national politics helps lawmakers pay attention to the issues of the state, as they should.

Norris gave Nebraskans the gift of a unique, yet efficient and effective Legislature. We’re proud of the distinction of being the only U.S. state with a one-house approach. When it’s functioning as Norris intended, our Unicameral can’t be beat.