Don’t let politics get to you on Wednesday

Don’t watch every minute of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration Wednesday unless you’re prepared to suffer the emotional and physical consequences. That’s the message from psychiatrist Vinay Saranga, who noted that many Americans will watch the swearing in coverage in its entirety and step away with minimal effects. However, to Americans who feel stress and anxiety, Saranga advises: Know when to walk away.
Saranga’s practice, Saranga Comprehensive Psychiatry, is in Apex, North Carolina, west of Raleigh. The suggestions he offers to counter the effects of consuming wall-to-wall political coverage makes sense to anyone who feels depressed or hopelessness after watching the news these days. We’ve spoken with people who consciously limit how much they watch because all the political name-calling takes a toll. We also have spoken with people who are unable to limit themselves. They feel taken up with the non-stop controversies. When demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol one week ago, the folks who couldn’t limit themselves discovered the power of a political spectacle to attract and hold viewers who are too mesmerized to shut it off.
“Do something else,” Saranga said. “If you know the inauguration and all the talk about it is going to make you anxious, do something else to get away from it all. Get engaged in that big work project you have been putting off. Chill out on the couch and watch Netflix.” A long drive with the car radio pumping out favorite tunes or preparing a delicious dinner for your family also might help you snap out of it.
Wednesday will be historic, but don’t let it compromise your sanity.
You could lose your composure, so don’t get sucked into debates about politics. Avoid stimulants like sugar and coffee or depressants. By all means, limit what’s said around the dinner table. Saranga said children and teens are expressing anxiety from COVID-19 influences, and politics just adds to their difficulties.
Someday in the future, Americans again will be capable of discussing issues constructively without blowing up. Until then, choose topics carefully.
“Make sure and talk with your friends, family and coworkers about topics you have in common, but that are not focused on politics or the inauguration. Similarly, try to avoid other negative topics like COVID or crime. Keep it upbeat and positive and remember that laughter is oftentimes the best medicine for times like this,” Saranga said.
Bottom line: You probably aren’t not the only person in the room uncomfortable about talking politics.