Don’t let politics get to you on Wednesday

Don’t watch every minute of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration Wednesday unless you’re prepared to suffer the emotional and physical consequences. That’s the message from psychiatrist Vinay Saranga, who noted that many Americans will watch the swearing in coverage in its entirety and step away with minimal effects. However, to Americans who feel stress and anxiety, Saranga advises: Know when to walk away.

Saranga’s practice, Saranga Comprehensive Psychiatry, is in Apex, North Carolina, west of Raleigh. The suggestions he offers to counter the effects of consuming wall-to-wall political coverage makes sense to anyone who feels depressed or hopelessness after watching the news these days. We’ve spoken with people who consciously limit how much they watch because all the political name-calling takes a toll. We also have spoken with people who are unable to limit themselves. They feel taken up with the non-stop controversies. When demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol one week ago, the folks who couldn’t limit themselves discovered the power of a political spectacle to attract and hold viewers who are too mesmerized to shut it off.