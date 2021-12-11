Don’t fool with Bill of Rights

Some Americans say we should update the Bill of Rights. Their suggestion might seem valid because we’re in a period of division and disagreement so it’s time to update our government. On Wednesday, the Bill of Rights will be 230 years old. That’s a long time, but the document has not outlived its usefulness.

The Bill of Rights is relevant today as it was when our Founders tacked it onto the U.S. Constitution to remind us of our rights. They come from the “laws of nature and of nature’s God,” as the Declaration of Independence states. The Bill of Rights reaffirms our freedom of speech and religion and other fundamental rights.

As human beings and as U.S. citizens we possess those rights, regardless if they’re written into our Constitution or the Bill of Rights. Every American possesses the right to speak their minds and to practice their faith.