Don’t eat animals

I am writing in solidarity with wild horses and burro sanctuaries seeking the freedom of these animals on public lands in America. Wild horses and burros helped make America and have earned their freedom on public lands.

These wild animals are being unfairly managed by $137 million in tax dollars given in March of fiscal 2022 by means of aggressive roundups using helicopters to be destined to be sold into forced domestication or human consumption. This is all being done in favor of big ag, which also uses the same public lands.

While they may easily convince the masses they are feeding the world, measurably with science and math, the real percentages are revealed. An article in Food Dive stated, “Animals account for 17% of global caloric consumption, while plant-based foods supply 83% of global caloric intake. Just 33% of global protein intake comes from meat and dairy.”

Animal agriculture is inefficient, as shown in an IOP Science article showing for every 100 calories of feed input into dairy, 40 calories of dairy is produced; for beef, only 3 calories is produced.

A study at the Weizmann Institute of Science reports in the last 50 years Earth has lost half of its wildlife as habitat is being destroyed, making grazing land for free-range cattle or to grow monocrops of corn or soy to feed the livestock. It also lays out humans are 36% of sentient life on earth, livestock is 60% and wild animals are a dwindling 4%.

I believe the cost of doing nothing is turning the world into one big feedlot and then the only places to see once wild animals will be zoos. We will then have successfully eaten wild animals into extinction.

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln