Don’t dispose of compassion, kindness

A May 21 letter to the editor by an ACLU associate in the Kearney Hub has unfortunately missed the mark. The Nebraska Department of Education’s recently drafted health standards have received much feedback, a majority of which has been in opposition.

Teaching biology needn’t be construed as unkind, non-inclusive or lacking empathy. Quite the opposite. Full spectrum sexual education liberates children by teaching accurate scientific principles to inform decisions about personal health and builds on concepts learned in the home, from parents. Unfortunately, the proposed standards lack age-appropriateness, biological accuracy and comprehensive subject matter.

The NDE advisory committee included Comprehensive Sexual Education trainers and individuals with ties to Planned Parenthood, SIECUS, Out Nebraska, and other activist groups. CSE is not “comprehensive” as its name would suggest. It is a global, ideologically driven movement to normalize high-risk sexual behaviors, and it confuses children by standing in opposition to human biology. As a physician, I was dismayed to learn that of five credentialed physicians listed as subject matter experts, most cite expertise in sports medicine and physical activity. General pediatricians, endocrinologists, psychiatrists and reproductive health experts were noticeably underrepresented. The standards are reflective of such omissions.