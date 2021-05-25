Don’t dispose of compassion, kindness

A May 21 letter to the editor by an ACLU associate in the Kearney Hub has unfortunately missed the mark. The Nebraska Department of Education’s recently drafted health standards have received much feedback, a majority of which has been in opposition.
Teaching biology needn’t be construed as unkind, non-inclusive or lacking empathy. Quite the opposite. Full spectrum sexual education liberates children by teaching accurate scientific principles to inform decisions about personal health and builds on concepts learned in the home, from parents. Unfortunately, the proposed standards lack age-appropriateness, biological accuracy and comprehensive subject matter.
The NDE advisory committee included Comprehensive Sexual Education trainers and individuals with ties to Planned Parenthood, SIECUS, Out Nebraska, and other activist groups. CSE is not “comprehensive” as its name would suggest. It is a global, ideologically driven movement to normalize high-risk sexual behaviors, and it confuses children by standing in opposition to human biology. As a physician, I was dismayed to learn that of five credentialed physicians listed as subject matter experts, most cite expertise in sports medicine and physical activity. General pediatricians, endocrinologists, psychiatrists and reproductive health experts were noticeably underrepresented. The standards are reflective of such omissions.
With regards to agenda, we must ask, is there a reason HIV/AIDS is introduced in fourth grade, but other STDs are reserved for later? Why introduce 1980s stigma to otherwise innocent 9-year-olds? Why is there so little accompanying emphasis on avoidance of high-risk sexual behaviors? Critically omitted from that same grade’s standards, which I would argue are already age-inappropriate, is similar mention of other STDs such as herpes simplex virus and its effects, including lifelong infection and increased risk for cervical, oral and penile cancers.
Awareness of truths of biology, appropriately timed, will save lives from infections, malignancies and psychological turmoil.
Regarding the LGBTQ community and the perception of discrimination by opponents of the proposed standards, all individuals deserve kindness, love and respect, yet respect and science must not stand in opposition. This curriculum confuses biologically inclined kids with ideological, anti-scientific phrases such as “sex assigned at birth.” CSE teaches kids to label peers with terms such as “queer, two-spirit, asexual, pansexual,” introduced in sixth grade. This tribalizes our children and limits their view of the whole person. There is harm in such an approach. We are all nuanced individuals with unique qualities that fashion the tapestry of the world. The identity-based, Marxist approach of CSE is poisonous to a unified society.
A loud group of activists without sufficient representation from medical experts should not be allowed to strong-arm parental will and manipulate educational standards to match their ideology. We must teach our children the timeless best practices in human interaction, relationships and biology. Unfortunately, the proposed standards fall well short of this noble goal.
Jason Shuda, Kearney