Don’t blame me, they’re out of strawberries
It was almost Thanksgiving which means it’s that time of year when I wait too long to buy frozen strawberries for that salad that is really a dessert, but we call it a salad anyway.

You know what I’m talking about, right?

“I’ll bring a salad” in my family, is a side dish that consists of Jell-O, whipped cream, butter and sugar.

But there’s also strawberries and that makes it healthy.

I make this salad every year, and apparently the rest of Kearney does as well, because a couple of days before Thanksgiving, sliced, frozen strawberries were nearly impossible to find. I’ll start my hunt at my favorite grocery store only to find they are out. Then I’ll spend at least an extra hour driving all over town to find them, and will finally have to settle for the last bag of generic, whole strawberries that are hard to cut.

“Then Leslie, why did you wait so long to buy those strawberries?” you may ask.

I don’t know why I did this. Maybe in some weird way it’s my own holiday tradition.

Or maybe I’m just lazy.

Either way, I’ll get it made because Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without it.

And Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without taking a moment to note all the things we’re thankful for.

My list is probably likes yours.

Family.

Faith.

Freedom.

Air in my lungs and good health.

Sliced strawberries.

And you.

I’ve been writing this column for nearly 11 years now and in a weird way, you guys feel like family to me.

I mean sure, you’re mostly strangers, but I tell you things I don’t tell my own family so that must mean we’re close.

Thanks for reading my random thoughts. Thanks for stopping me at my kid’s activities or school functions, or at church or in the grocery store while I’m searching for frozen strawberries, to tell me that you read my words.

It means more than you know.

I wish for you a beautiful holidays full of laughter, love and plenty of delicious salads.

leslie@herviewfromhome.com

Leslie Means

Leslie Means
