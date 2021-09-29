Don’t be idle on sex ed, race theory

There have been times in my life when I have been complacent and I came to regret it. I have never regretted when I have become involved in something to try to make things better for my family, my friends, my community, my state, my country, my world. More often than not when I act, I feel better about myself as a little speck on this earth and find joy and blessings in the work.

But when I do not act and stay complacent in my own little bubble, I end up feeling like I’ve let someone down because I was unwilling to recognize and stand up in some way to work in my sphere of influence. In all actuality, folks, by trying to live in a bubble and not be involved is a decision that still affects others and sometimes in big ways, because you and I all have a sphere of influence.

We are fighting a battle of which some of you are engaged and fighting. There are others of you saying, “Oh surely not here in Nebraska!” walking away in denial. Then there are those that really are clueless and have not heard about the evil coming for our children. It is in Nebraska.

It is time for all to understand that our family life, our children’s innocence, our way of living are being encroached upon quietly. Indoctrination of our most innocent is happening.