Don’t act surprised if vaccine comes up

At gatherings, the vaccination status of guests may be unknown. It’s the elephant in the room, but many Americans remain firm in their decision not to be vaccinated. How many might be unvaccinated? According to the Duffy & Duffy poll, about 19% of people still say they don’t intend to get the shot.

This presents a problem. Some people at gatherings might feel hesitant to mingle with family that is unvaccinated, and on a more serious note, it could be downright dangerous to mingle, especially if you’re elderly or dangerously susceptible to infection.

Forty-five percent of Nebraskans told survey takers they would consider not inviting unvaccinated family members, but what if the invitations are already in the mail? When is the appropriate time to ask family members if they are vaccinated? Christmas Eve is too late. We suggest that among families, vaccination status should be an open subject discussed respectfully and honestly. It would be healthy for family members on both sides to understand and accept their decision and the consequences.

For example, for some families there could be health risks and complications associated with their parents or grandparents leaving their care facility.

Duffy & Duffy noted that people with relatives in care facilities — about 77% — believe employees of those facilities should be fully vaccinated so they can’t spread coronavirus at work among residents.