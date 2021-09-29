Does your dishwasher go on strike, too?

Our dishwasher is broken again. This means that I have to wash dishes. Sure, the family will help, but it’s mostly me. I need to let you know how much I hate washing dishes.

When I was a kid, our dishwasher broke. I guess broken dishwashers were common in the early ’90s, too. It was summer, and mom was busy and dad was busy, so that meant my sister and I had to wash dishes.

We waited a long time to wash them because we hated washing dishes. I think you figured that part out.

But apparently, mom and dad hated washing dishes too. Because we didn’t have cable or air conditioning, but by gosh we had a dishwasher — except when it was broken.

The dishes covered our counters that summer and even piled out onto the kitchen table.

Now, I realize I was age 10 or so, and it sounds like I’m being dramatic here, but I’m telling you, it was a lot of dirty dishes. I’m surprised we’re still not washing them.

Anyway, now you understand my anger and hatred for soapy hands and dirty dishes.