Does your dishwasher go on strike, too?

Our dishwasher is broken again. This means that I have to wash dishes. Sure, the family will help, but it’s mostly me. I need to let you know how much I hate washing dishes.
When I was a kid, our dishwasher broke. I guess broken dishwashers were common in the early ’90s, too. It was summer, and mom was busy and dad was busy, so that meant my sister and I had to wash dishes.
We waited a long time to wash them because we hated washing dishes. I think you figured that part out.
But apparently, mom and dad hated washing dishes too. Because we didn’t have cable or air conditioning, but by gosh we had a dishwasher — except when it was broken.
The dishes covered our counters that summer and even piled out onto the kitchen table.
Now, I realize I was age 10 or so, and it sounds like I’m being dramatic here, but I’m telling you, it was a lot of dirty dishes. I’m surprised we’re still not washing them.
Anyway, now you understand my anger and hatred for soapy hands and dirty dishes.
I like my dishwasher. Unfortunately, this is the second (maybe third?) broken dishwasher we’ve had in the last seven years. The repair guy said we’re too hard on it. Something about not letting the water warm up for 30 seconds before starting it. Who does that anyway?
Oh. You do? And your dishwasher runs fine? Fine. But back to that broken dishwasher. The other day, it started working again. Boom! like magic.
It worked for four days, and then it quit again. A few days later it started again.
And then it quit again.
It did this on repeat for a while, and is currently back in the broken stage.
My husband wants to get a new one.
“Les, they aren’t that expensive. The repair guy said there’s something wrong with the panel anyway. No one wants to wash dishes. Let’s just buy new.”
But I’m having a hard time letting go and it’s not just because I’m cheap.
I think I relate to that dishwasher.
“You’re too hard on it,” the repairman said. I’ve had a lot of time to think about his words. Mostly, a think about his words while I’m standing in front of that darn sink washing dirty dishes.
“We’re too hard on it.”
“I totally get that,” I say to my dishwasher, hoping it will turn on again.
“My family was hard on me last week, too. The teen rolled her eyes at me. The ’tween gave me sass and refused to look at me when I was late getting home, which made her late for soccer practice. And the 50-pound, 4-year-old, son? He was some kind of wild animal last week. Sometimes, I want to quit, too.”