Do pets help in White House?

The John F. Kennedy list is more than 20-pets long: 10 dogs, a cat, a canary, two parakeets, three ponies, hamsters, a rabbit and two horses.

All of us who grew up on a farm or with traditional pets know animals’ value in teaching us responsibility and empathy for other living beings.

Pets help us handle stress, control anger and have fun, and give us unconditional love. Difficult days aren’t as bad when we’re greeted by our dogs, cats or other pets that clearly are glad to see us, depend on us and love us best of all, faults and all.

So I wonder if Trump would be a better man and better president if he had a pet in the White House? I don’t know if he had pets as a child, but a man so centered on himself doesn’t seem like a pet kind of guy.

NBC News reported that Trump had said in 2019 he would “feel a little phony” walking a dog on the White House lawn. I understand wanting to be true to yourself, but that might have been good for him.

Walking a dog or having a cat curled up on his lap might have made him pause to think about others, listen to music, read a book or spend time with his family. Short pet distractions might have resulted in fewer angry, factless tweets.