Do pets help in White House?

Dark clouds of a rampant pandemic and an angry, insecure, defeated president unwilling to concede or share with the president-elect information vital to America’s national security continue to hang over us.
However, there was a tiny ray of sunshine this week. We learned that after four pet-less years, there again will be dogs in the White House.
President-elect Joe Biden will introduce us to his two German shepherds. Champ, 12, is a Washington, D.C., veteran who was with Biden during his vice president years. Major, 2, an adoptee from the Delaware Humane Association, will make history as the first shelter dog to live at the White House.
A CNN story says the two pet rescues in the past 60 years were an abandoned puppy adopted by President Lyndon Johnson’s daughter Luci and the Clintons’ cat Socks.
NBC News reported that Donald Trump was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s to not have an animal companion.
I checked the website for the Presidential Pet Museum in Williamsburg, Va., (who knew there was such a place?) to review presidents’ pets during my lifetime.
Here’s the list: Dwight Eisenhower, a dog and a parakeet; LBJ, six dogs, including two beagle pairs, hamsters and lovebirds; Richard Nixon, four dogs; Gerald Ford, three dogs and a Siamese cat; Jimmy Carter, two dogs and a Siamese cat; Ronald Reagan, six dogs and horses (at ranch); George H.W. Bush, two dogs; Clinton, Socks and one dog; George W. Bush, three dogs, a cat and a longhorn cow (at ranch); and Barack Obama, two dogs.
The John F. Kennedy list is more than 20-pets long: 10 dogs, a cat, a canary, two parakeets, three ponies, hamsters, a rabbit and two horses.
All of us who grew up on a farm or with traditional pets know animals’ value in teaching us responsibility and empathy for other living beings.
Pets help us handle stress, control anger and have fun, and give us unconditional love. Difficult days aren’t as bad when we’re greeted by our dogs, cats or other pets that clearly are glad to see us, depend on us and love us best of all, faults and all.
So I wonder if Trump would be a better man and better president if he had a pet in the White House? I don’t know if he had pets as a child, but a man so centered on himself doesn’t seem like a pet kind of guy.
NBC News reported that Trump had said in 2019 he would “feel a little phony” walking a dog on the White House lawn. I understand wanting to be true to yourself, but that might have been good for him.
Walking a dog or having a cat curled up on his lap might have made him pause to think about others, listen to music, read a book or spend time with his family. Short pet distractions might have resulted in fewer angry, factless tweets.
However, such a relationship might not have been good for animals who also want to be the center of attention and don’t always have good manners or follow rules.
A Trump dog would have to be highly trained to take orders, so a regular dog or insubordinate puppy would be an absolute no. It’s unlikely he could bond with cats that often respond to “come here” or “stop that” orders with “you’re kidding me” or “maybe later” attitudes.
No one could fully control COVID-19, devastating wildfires and record number of hurricanes or the political, racial and economic divides that grew more deep and obvious the past four years. But with better examples from our leaders, we could have addressed those issues in more peaceful, kind and respectful ways, and with a commitment to work together for the greater good.
Would a four-legged, furry friend for Donald Trump have helped?
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
