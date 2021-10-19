Do away with federal debt ceiling

I wrote in my last letter about the debt ceiling crisis, since I have wanted to speak in depth on something I had to leave out of my previous letter. Just as my letter was published Congress reached a temporary deal to raise the debt ceiling; however, literally within a day Republican leadership said they will filibuster any more lasting solutions. With the new December deadline looming, we should ask ourselves: Do we need the debt ceiling?
Before we answer this question, a topic I had to ignore previously becomes important, that of brinkmanship. We faced a similar crisis in 2011 when Republicans used the debt ceiling to try to force President Obama to agree to spending cuts, and it didn’t go as planned. Lasting until the last moment, the standoff resulted in a short-term stock market panic. I am not saying the stock market is the economy, but it can be a canary in the coal mine. This incident led to a downgrading of the US credit rating, making all of the debt we already have more expensive.
To best explain my argument against the debt ceiling, a civics lesson is in order. When Congress passes a budget it’s not just the amount of money allowed to be spent. The government is legally required to spend that much money. This means that when Congress passes a budget not fully covered by taxes, it is mandating the government to take out that debt. As I explained in my previous letter, the debt limit is a limit on this kind of debt, money needed for the government to meet the budget it is required to spend. The question we need to ask is, does it need to be this way?
This leads us to a short history lesson. Congress originally didn’t have a debt limit, but it needed to pass a law specifically allowing each individual batch of debt. This became a burden with the outbreak of WWI, so the modern debt ceiling was created as a solution. This led to many problems like those we face today. Then a young congressman from Missouri, Dick Gephardt, proposed a simple rule to solve the problem: If Congress passes a budget that requires debt, that means it has approved that debt. This common sense lasted a whole 16 years, until Republicans suspended the rule in 1995.
Now that the debt ceiling has become a political weapon and a matter of brinkmanship, we should seriously ask how necessary it is. Congress shouldn’t be able to go back on promises it has made. Why does Congress need to vote separately to follow through on the promises it has made? When a minority party can dictate policy without responsibility being given, why take the risks and even allow Congress to go back on their promises in such a disastrous way? The solution is clear, get rid of the debt ceiling by bringing back the Gephardt rule.
Jaden Longfellow, Kearney