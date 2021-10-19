Do away with federal debt ceiling

I wrote in my last letter about the debt ceiling crisis, since I have wanted to speak in depth on something I had to leave out of my previous letter. Just as my letter was published Congress reached a temporary deal to raise the debt ceiling; however, literally within a day Republican leadership said they will filibuster any more lasting solutions. With the new December deadline looming, we should ask ourselves: Do we need the debt ceiling?

Before we answer this question, a topic I had to ignore previously becomes important, that of brinkmanship. We faced a similar crisis in 2011 when Republicans used the debt ceiling to try to force President Obama to agree to spending cuts, and it didn’t go as planned. Lasting until the last moment, the standoff resulted in a short-term stock market panic. I am not saying the stock market is the economy, but it can be a canary in the coal mine. This incident led to a downgrading of the US credit rating, making all of the debt we already have more expensive.