Divisive candidates won’t work for some

According to Gallup’s new quarterly survey of Americans’ political views, 44% of us see ourselves as independents. That statistic is a bit difficult to accept because most Americans would say the United States is polarized. About half of us are conservative and the other half is liberal.

“How can this be, that we are a polarized people, even though 44% regard ourselves as independents? It is not easy to provide a convincing answer,” Dave Anderson, a political science professor who writes for The Fulcrum. “Although Gallup calculated that the share identifying as independents increased 4 percentage points since the final quarter of last year, it was also astounding that two out of every five citizens did not identify with either major party at the time of the presidential election.”

Since the 1980s, Gallup has been asking Americans about their political leanings. Gallup has found that although so many people — 44% — say they are independent, many members of the so-called “independent” subset still tend to lean either conservative or liberal. Gallup’s historic data shows that only 11% insist they have no partisan lean at all.

Although 11% is a minority, and the 44% that represent the so-called independent subset still constitutes a minority, there’s an Election Day reality these independent voters cannot escape.