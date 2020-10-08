Divided, dominated US losing to virus

We all know what the scientific genius Albert Einstein said about continually doing the same thing and expecting different results. It’s the definition of insanity. For eight months, we Americans have been employing the same strategy to combat the coronavirus, and we’re getting the same results. It’s time to take a lesson from Einstein and try a new tack in our battle against the virus.

Our failed approach is two-pronged.

In one camp are the Americans who believe that COVID-19 is a hoax and that the simple measures we currently have to combat it are unconstitutional if our government forces us to implement them.

In the other camp are the Americans who are less concerned about the constitutionality of mandates. They are more driven by the science behind mask wearing, social distancing, etc. These Americans believe the experts who claim that wearing masks, keeping our distance, washing our hands and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces effectively reduce the spread of the virus.

Researchers tell us that if 80 percent of the population wore masks, it would do more to reduce COVID-19’s spread than a strict lockdown.