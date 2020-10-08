Divided, dominated US losing to virus

We all know what the scientific genius Albert Einstein said about continually doing the same thing and expecting different results. It’s the definition of insanity. For eight months, we Americans have been employing the same strategy to combat the coronavirus, and we’re getting the same results. It’s time to take a lesson from Einstein and try a new tack in our battle against the virus.
Our failed approach is two-pronged.
In one camp are the Americans who believe that COVID-19 is a hoax and that the simple measures we currently have to combat it are unconstitutional if our government forces us to implement them.
In the other camp are the Americans who are less concerned about the constitutionality of mandates. They are more driven by the science behind mask wearing, social distancing, etc. These Americans believe the experts who claim that wearing masks, keeping our distance, washing our hands and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces effectively reduce the spread of the virus.
Researchers tell us that if 80 percent of the population wore masks, it would do more to reduce COVID-19’s spread than a strict lockdown.
The problem with the U.S. strategy is that half of Americans are doing what they believe is correct, and the other half is doing what they believe is correct. And we’re failing to contain the virus.
During the past week, we saw what happens if protective measures aren’t employed when President Donald Trump became infected with COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized. Others in the Trump circle also are infected and being treated, including the first lady.
Fortunately, the president appears to be recovering. As he left the hospital earlier this week, he told us, “Don’t let the virus dominate you.”
We agree. We should not allow the virus to dominate us. Rather, we Americans should be dominating the virus. We have what we need to take control, but our strategy won’t work unless Americans unify and voluntarily agree to do what must be done.
That means abandoning our failed two-pronged approach and accepting personal responsibility to protect ourselves and others. Until there’s a safe and effective vaccine, the best approach is for all Americans to voluntarily follow the four Ws: Wear a mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands and Wipe down surfaces.
The president’s encounter with COVID-19 proves we’ve done badly in our handling of the pandemic. The virus isn’t contained, so let’s change that by unifying as a nation and dominate the virus.
