Distance learning a new tool to master

One year ago, before the coronavirus outbreak, you could credibly say that online learning wasn’t regarded as highly as in-person classroom instruction. Tired old paradigms probably were responsible for that attitude. Learning in person occurs through a more human link. In the best of circumstances teachers and their students bond.

Online learning has its limitations, but a student-teacher bond still is possible, and as educators’ skills continually increase, many of the advantages of online learning will present themselves and be incorporated into daily classes. We already know that learning online erases distances. This means students don’t need to physically attend classes with instructors in order to reap the benefits.

So as time passes and our experiences open the paths to new online avenues, attitudes against online learning gradually should subside and be replaced with an appreciation for online advantages.