Distance learning a new tool to master

One year ago, before the coronavirus outbreak, you could credibly say that online learning wasn’t regarded as highly as in-person classroom instruction. Tired old paradigms probably were responsible for that attitude. Learning in person occurs through a more human link. In the best of circumstances teachers and their students bond.
Online learning has its limitations, but a student-teacher bond still is possible, and as educators’ skills continually increase, many of the advantages of online learning will present themselves and be incorporated into daily classes. We already know that learning online erases distances. This means students don’t need to physically attend classes with instructors in order to reap the benefits.
So as time passes and our experiences open the paths to new online avenues, attitudes against online learning gradually should subside and be replaced with an appreciation for online advantages.
The need to make online learning all it can be should be apparent now, as we experience a second year of online learning, courtesy of the stubborn and dangerous coronavirus. The virus won’t go away, so we must continually adapt to a new reality, including the realities our young people encounter with their educational experiences. We also need to acknowledge the global realities they’ll experience after they graduate and take their places in the new economy.
Americans need to understand that, because of the coronavirus’ persistence, we have little choice but to make online learning more than a tolerable substitute for in-person classroom learning. We need to take advantage of online learning’s strengths, address its shortcomings, and do our best to help students profit from their online education.
Unfortunately, some educators persist in their belief that good students will only perform at their best in a traditional in-person classroom.
This attitude is difficult to shake, particularly because the pandemic has made hybrid learning a necessity. Frequently students must adapt to both online and in-person teaching approaches.
It’s a hassle, almost like asking them to carry around two separate backpacks — one for subjects they’ll learn in the classroom and the other for online classes.
Although we are weary and stressed by the pandemic, it’s our new normal until a coronavirus vaccine is available.
Until that day, teachers must be at their best in the new learning environment, and so must their students. It’s a necessity if we want to remain competitive and relevant in the new realities that the coronavirus pandemic has thrust upon us.
