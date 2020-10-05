Disrespect for American history

The first presidential debate confirms what we already knew: The president of the United States will not commit to a peaceful transition of power, disparages absentee voting, is encouraging supporters to intimidate voters, and is incapable of civil discourse.

Donald Trump does not understand or respect American history and the democratic process, nor does he endeavor to learn it. He proudly wears the badge of “chaos candidate,” sowing seeds of doubt about our upcoming elections by making statements that are totally untrue. It seems that he does not care about democratic traditions such as free and open elections resulting in the peaceful transfer of power. We should treasure and protect this uniquely American tradition that separates us from dictatorships and has endured since John Adams gracefully and peacefully succeeded George Washington as president.