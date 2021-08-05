Disabled need support in decisions

While many are joking about the conversations around #FreeBritney, this issue taps into a far deeper problem than just involving one pop star. #FreeBritney was started as Britney Spears has been pursuing legal action to escape her Conservatorship. Conservatorships and guardianships are the two most restrictive forms of substitute-decision making that are defined under Nebraska’s laws. However, just as in Britney’s case, many people who have a substitute decision-maker feel trapped with little or no ability to make their own decisions.
Conservatorships and guardianships are a legal process by which a court determines whether a person’s right to make decisions about where to live, whether to work, what to buy, who to spend time with, and what kind of medical care to get is given to someone else. Even though Nebraska law allows for “limited guardianship,” in most instances of guardianship, the court takes away all of the person’s rights.
As a general principle, taking away any person’s civil rights should be a last resort; however, for many people with disabilities, it’s become an assumed norm. Highly restrictive tools like conservatorships or guardianships should be used only if an individual does not have the ability to make those choices necessary to care for themselves.
It’s time for us to reconsider how conservatorships and guardianship are used, not just for Britney Spears, but for all people. There are less restrictive options available, like supported decision making, which allows people to retain their right to make their own decisions by choosing trusted advisers, such as friends, family members, or professionals to serve as supporters to help them make choices.
The practice of SDM is individualized and is based on the person’s strengths, needs and interests. As an alternative to conservatorship and guardianship, SDM supports self-determination for people with disabilities, which results in a better quality of life, more independence, and greater community inclusion. SDM is a practice that better protects an individual’s rights and could help to avoid a case like Britney Spears’ in the future.
Edison McDonald, executive director The Arc of Nebraska
Eric Evans, CEO of Disability Rights Nebraska
Kristen Larsen, executive director of Nebraska Developmental Disabilities Council