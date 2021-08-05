Disabled need support in decisions

While many are joking about the conversations around #FreeBritney, this issue taps into a far deeper problem than just involving one pop star. #FreeBritney was started as Britney Spears has been pursuing legal action to escape her Conservatorship. Conservatorships and guardianships are the two most restrictive forms of substitute-decision making that are defined under Nebraska’s laws. However, just as in Britney’s case, many people who have a substitute decision-maker feel trapped with little or no ability to make their own decisions.

Conservatorships and guardianships are a legal process by which a court determines whether a person’s right to make decisions about where to live, whether to work, what to buy, who to spend time with, and what kind of medical care to get is given to someone else. Even though Nebraska law allows for “limited guardianship,” in most instances of guardianship, the court takes away all of the person’s rights.

As a general principle, taking away any person’s civil rights should be a last resort; however, for many people with disabilities, it’s become an assumed norm. Highly restrictive tools like conservatorships or guardianships should be used only if an individual does not have the ability to make those choices necessary to care for themselves.