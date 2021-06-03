Disabilities cost families thousands

Families with kids with developmental disabilities need support such as LB376, the Family Support Waiver, would have provided. My son has a developmental disability and is on the developmental disability waiver wait list. He attends therapy daily, which we pay thousands of dollars for every year. When your child is nonverbal, you use every option to help them interact with others and the world around them.

There also are hard choices when caring for a disabled child: Is it more important for your child to speak or eat, because you can’t afford all therapies? How do you get them to therapy in the middle of the day?

Specialized child care is necessary because after-school programs do not accommodate kids with disabilities, but without Medicaid, access can be unaffordable.

We try to increase independence and reduce the need for significant support after aging out of the school system. My son works to learn to live independently, and state senators turned their backs on kids like him because it is too “costly.”

The waiver wait list is eight years long with 3,000 individuals waiting for support. Nebraska turned down an opportunity to help 850 of them.

Angela Gleason, Omaha