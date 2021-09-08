Diesel emissions tampering harms air, slows our progress

Kearney-area owners of diesel-powered vehicles were put on notice last week. If they are sidestepping federal pollution control regulations by disabling clean air components on their vehicles, they could be running afoul of federal law. The components in question help prevent diesel vehicles from spewing black clouds of pollution from their exhaust stacks and tailpipes. For motorists driving conventional gasoline- or electrically powered vehicles, less diesel pollution is very desirable, but cleaner air may be less of a priority for diesel vehicle owners.

That’s because running clean comes at the cost of reduced horsepower and increased manufacturing costs.

The Clean Air Act lightens owners’ wallets first and later it robs their vehicles of performance. Some owners are fighting back by installing defeat devices that neutralize the effects of clean air devices on their diesels.

The EPA’s clean air battle is two-sided. While some owners install disabling devices, the EPA is making it tough on the businesses supplying and installing the devices.

Last week we learned the EPA has fined South Central Diesel Inc. of Holdrege almost $51,000 for installing or selling “defeat devices” that make emission controls inoperative. EPA also fined an Iowa company $75,000 for similar infractions.