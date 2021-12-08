Designate who drives to view decorations

This week the auto club group AAA shared tips for enjoying holiday lights and decorations. Viewing them from your car is a great way to catch the holiday spirit, but it could be distracting for drivers and possibly pedestrians. “Holiday lights are beautiful to look at, but can also be a dangerous distraction for passing motorists,” said Meredith Mitts, a spokesperson for AAA.

AAA recommends several safety tips for holiday light viewing. If you’re driving, you must be the designated driver. Stay focused on the responsibilities of driving so your passengers can be worry-free as they enjoy the decorations. Designated drivers also must be certain that all passengers are buckled up, and while behind the wheel, the designated driver should constantly scan the road for children, pedestrians and cyclists.

Let a passenger program their phone for navigation, check a map, take photos or do anything that could steal your attention from driving. Don’t come to a complete stop in a traffic lane. If you encounter someone who has stopped, pass only if it is safe and legal to do so.

If walking, wear light colored, reflective clothing to guarantee motorists can see you.