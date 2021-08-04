Delegating blame for U.S. deaths

Will historians label Joe Biden’s time in the White House as the “COVID Presidency?” We don’t see a way he can escape it. He was voted into office during the depth of the pandemic, and now that he’s passed his sixth month in office, the situation seems only to be growing more urgent.

The delta variant has taken states by surprise — especially Florida, Alabama and Arkansas — where people have been hesitant to get vaccinations. Hospitals in those states now are brimming over with seriously ill COVID patients, even though those same people seemed to escape sickness during the first round of the pandemic.

While it’s obvious that Biden will be known as history’s COVID president, what we don’t know yet is what COVID will do to his presidency. Judging from poll numbers, Americans broadly appreciate his handling of the pandemic, but Biden scores low in his handling of other major national issues.

Biden’s current job approval rating is 52%, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

How does that compare with two of his predecessors? Donald Trump’s approval rating didn’t exceed 47%. Barack Obama had an approval rating of 56%.