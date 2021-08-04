Delegating blame for U.S. deaths

Will historians label Joe Biden’s time in the White House as the “COVID Presidency?” We don’t see a way he can escape it. He was voted into office during the depth of the pandemic, and now that he’s passed his sixth month in office, the situation seems only to be growing more urgent.
The delta variant has taken states by surprise — especially Florida, Alabama and Arkansas — where people have been hesitant to get vaccinations. Hospitals in those states now are brimming over with seriously ill COVID patients, even though those same people seemed to escape sickness during the first round of the pandemic.
While it’s obvious that Biden will be known as history’s COVID president, what we don’t know yet is what COVID will do to his presidency. Judging from poll numbers, Americans broadly appreciate his handling of the pandemic, but Biden scores low in his handling of other major national issues.
Biden’s current job approval rating is 52%, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.
How does that compare with two of his predecessors? Donald Trump’s approval rating didn’t exceed 47%. Barack Obama had an approval rating of 56%.
Interestingly, 63% of Americans surveyed said Biden is doing a good job with the pandemic; however, they say Biden isn’t too hot in his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, at 37%, or crime, 39%. The U.S. economy is steaming forward, but inflation and homelessness tarnish his score, and some Americans complain he’s overdoing it responding to climate change and racial equality.
Implications are clear. If not for Americans’ strong support for Biden’s handling of the pandemic, his overall approval rating likely would slip to 50% or lower.
What’s important to remember is that approval ratings have no binding effect. They’re only a number, and, as we’ve seen in recent presidencies, lacking the public’s support doesn’t seem to slow down any president who’s willing to issue executive orders. During his four years in the White House, Obama signed 276 of them. Trump signed 220 in four years. So far, Biden’s tally is 52, but at his current pace, he would reach 200 or more in four years.
Here’s a poll result that would worry any president. ABC asked, “Thinking about the next 12 months, would you say you feel optimistic or pessimistic about the ways things are going in this country?” In April, 64% said they felt optimistic; however, in August, just 45% were optimistic. Biden is in a tough spot. His grades are slipping on issues of national importance, and the COVID situation is shifting into a do-or-die scenario.
Unless Biden finds a way to convince more Americans to get their shots, some very dark days are ahead. But will Biden deserve the blame if the delta variant stacks thousands of patients in hospital rooms, just as COVID-19 did during Trump’s final year?