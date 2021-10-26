Daughter Ella learns laundry lesson

My 13-year-old daughter, Ella, often bathes in my bathroom. It’s my husband’s bathroom, too, but it’s mostly mine for one reason — the tub. I’m a tub girl. I always take a bath. This is because growing up, I shared one bathroom with my mother and three older sisters, and in this room, there was only a tub, no shower.
We had one shower in our farm house, but it was in the basement and it was disgusting and I’m pretty sure creatures lived down there, so dad was the only one who used it.
If you’ve been in the basement of a 120-year-old home, you know what I’m talking about.
But back to that tub in my bathroom. It’s mine. I love it. And I don’t love to share.
But Ella decided she didn’t want to share with her brother or her sister, and instead uses my bathroom.
Yes, I realize I’m the parent here and I could stop this, but I don’t blame her for liking this tub — it’s a good one.
The laundry in our bathroom piles up quickly. This is what happens when three people share one bathroom. I’m not the best at laundry, which frustrates my children. To them I respond, “Then do it yourself.”
A few days ago, Ella was complaining that her favorite sweatpants were dirty.
“Mom, MOM! My pants are dirty and I love those pants. I want to wear them to school this week,” she said as I stayed silent.
And then, out of the corner of my eye, I saw it. Ella went into my bathroom, gathered all the laundry (including her sweatpants) put it in the clothes basket and started to walk “all the way” downstairs to the laundry room so she could wash her pants.
She did this simply because she wanted her pants clean.
She didn’t ask me to clean them.
She didn’t ask me to take down the laundry.
She just did it herself. I was shocked and made her stop so I could take a photo to document this moment.
“Ella, I’m so proud of you,” I said sarcastically. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen you remove laundry from my bathroom. And you didn’t just pull out your sweats, you took it all! This is a big deal. I need to get a photo of this moment.”
She gave me a weird teenage look and kept walking.
Then she washed her pants. And, she washed my pants too.
I think we have a new rule. You use my tub? You do my laundry. I’ll call this a parenting win.