Daughter Ella learns laundry lesson

My 13-year-old daughter, Ella, often bathes in my bathroom. It’s my husband’s bathroom, too, but it’s mostly mine for one reason — the tub. I’m a tub girl. I always take a bath. This is because growing up, I shared one bathroom with my mother and three older sisters, and in this room, there was only a tub, no shower.

We had one shower in our farm house, but it was in the basement and it was disgusting and I’m pretty sure creatures lived down there, so dad was the only one who used it.

If you’ve been in the basement of a 120-year-old home, you know what I’m talking about.

But back to that tub in my bathroom. It’s mine. I love it. And I don’t love to share.

But Ella decided she didn’t want to share with her brother or her sister, and instead uses my bathroom.

Yes, I realize I’m the parent here and I could stop this, but I don’t blame her for liking this tub — it’s a good one.

The laundry in our bathroom piles up quickly. This is what happens when three people share one bathroom. I’m not the best at laundry, which frustrates my children. To them I respond, “Then do it yourself.”

A few days ago, Ella was complaining that her favorite sweatpants were dirty.