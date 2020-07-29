We’re dating again. To be fair, we didn’t stop, but we paused for a while. By the way, it’s my husband, Kyle, whom I’m dating (glad we got that part cleared up. We don’t need rumors).
Our oldest child, Ella, is about to turn 12. Her younger sister, Grace, just turned 10. Their baby brother, Keithan, is 3. That means we have built-in babysitters for the youngest. (Having the two girls helps.)
We’ve been married for more than 15 years. When our girls were out of the baby stage, Kyle and I started dating again. But then the baby came along — likely because we started dating again — and the date nights paused for a bit.
It’s hard when the kids are little to find time for each other. You probably know this. Sure, all the professionals say it’s important to date.
“Keep your weekly night out.”
“No TVs in the bedroom.”
“Do something just for the two of you.”
That sounds lovely and romantic on paper, but it’s much different when you’re in the trenches. You likely know about those, too.
The late-night feedings, dirty diapers, homework, chicken nuggets, work, volunteer gigs, sticky floors and take-out pizza.
By the time the day is done, a high-five and sleeping usually win over anything more exciting.
And do the professionals who tell us to take dates with our spouse know just how expensive a babysitting bill can be? Gone are the days when kids make a buck or two for five hours of work. Now they expect at least $30 bucks.
Siblings are way cheaper.
This time, there’s definitely no more babies in our future. And it feels like a new chapter is about to begin.
All of our children can use the toilet.
Ella can babysit and make meals.
Grace knows how to sweep the floors and scrub dishes.
Keithan actually listens to his big sisters.
It’s like life is beginning all over again. And it’s wonderful.
COVID means we’ve been creative. We’ve had morning dates with coffee and long car rides to check out different areas of Buffalo County.
We’ve gone hiking in the open night sky and finished it off with a nightcap at a favorite bar.
And last night, we went golfing.
Thankfully he’s patient.
“Les, you’re chopping wood with your club, you have to sweep it,” Kyle tells me.
I’m not very good. And that’s being kind to myself.
“Thanks for being patient with me,” I tell him.
“I don’t care how you golf, I’m just glad we’re doing this. I’ve always wanted to golf with you,” he adds.
I had no idea.
I knew he liked to golf, he goes every so often with his friends.
But I didn’t know he wanted to golf with me.
“Really?” I asked him, “I didn’t know that.”
“I didn’t know you even wanted to golf,” he told me.
It’s been more than 15 years of marriage and I’m still learning new things about this guy. Apparently, he’s learning a few new things about me, too.
Golf is not the sport I love. Personally, I’m more inclined to sip cocktails and watch him golf, but I’m up for the challenge because I want to spend time with him — just him.
So, we’re dating again. And it’s even better than when we first began.