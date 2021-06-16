Dad’s big gift to his kids: Being there

The dads who Americans will honor on Sunday are quite a bit different than the dads we honored just two generations ago, and that’s a good thing. Fifty years ago dads’ big role was that of the breadwinner. In that capacity, it wasn’t unusual for a man to be absent from family life, but that has significantly changed today.
Today’s men view their role as that of a co-parent with their wives.
Many men, in fact, believe that being a parent is central to their identity.
This evolution from absent breadwinner to caring diaper changer is a positive development. In fact, experts believe that kids grow better and succeed more frequently today because they’re being raised by a better breed of father than they would have been 50 years ago.
The pandemic has been an opportunity for men to further examine their role in the family. As they spent more time with children while working from home, fathers were able to slow down and enjoy the togetherness.
Perhaps they were able to attend school functions, become a parent leader of a scouting outfit, or do family projects at home together. These are times when parents can be genuinely affectionate with their children. Dads are learning that, when it comes to cementing the love bonds in their family, there’s no substitute for time and togetherness.
U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona said this week that, “Dads being physically and emotionally present for their kids is critical to a strong child, family and community.”
Carmona said fathers will make their families’ lives even better if they get healthy and stay that way. Here are Carmona’s suggestions:
If you smoke — quit. Today. Habitual smoking will cut your lifespan and secondhand smoke will harm your kids.
Limit alcohol consumption. Excess drinking can cause cirrhosis, pancreatitis, cancers, obesity, high blood pressure and psychological disorders.
Think about your mental health. Don’t bury your feelings of sadness or hopelessness. It’s OK to seek help.
See your doctor regularly. Screening and annual physicals could save your life.
Exercise. Just 20 minutes per day will benefit your heart, drop blood pressure, decrease the risk of cancer and boost energy.
Don’t just do these things to make yourself feel better. Do them because you’ll be teaching your kids healthy habits.
Also, they’ll feel better because you care about your health. A dad who ignores his health sends a negative vibe to his family. If you care about them, care about yourself.