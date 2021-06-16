Dad’s big gift to his kids: Being there

The dads who Americans will honor on Sunday are quite a bit different than the dads we honored just two generations ago, and that’s a good thing. Fifty years ago dads’ big role was that of the breadwinner. In that capacity, it wasn’t unusual for a man to be absent from family life, but that has significantly changed today.

Today’s men view their role as that of a co-parent with their wives.

Many men, in fact, believe that being a parent is central to their identity.

This evolution from absent breadwinner to caring diaper changer is a positive development. In fact, experts believe that kids grow better and succeed more frequently today because they’re being raised by a better breed of father than they would have been 50 years ago.

The pandemic has been an opportunity for men to further examine their role in the family. As they spent more time with children while working from home, fathers were able to slow down and enjoy the togetherness.