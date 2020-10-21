Cruising safer this go-round

Remember those massive parties along 25th Street? Or the reckless driving and public alcohol consumption? Happily, Kearney witnessed far fewer incidents like those of the past during Cruise Nite 2020. According to Kearney Police Department reports, the event Oct. 13-18 was far less stressful than in the past, although police still managed to perform 96 traffic stops and investigate seven crashes, with only one involving an injury. Best of all, there weren’t any alcohol citations handed out or alcohol-related arrests.

Kearney Chief of Police Bryan Waugh attributed the improved outcome to 2020, a year when everything seems to be upside down. Anything can happen in this crazy year, but there were a number of deliberate actions that caused a reduction in bad behavior. Police got lots of support from the community, including the Be Safe Be Smart effort launched several years ago that enlists landlords along 25th Street to crack down on tenants’ parties. The Buffalo County Community Partners and University of Nebraska at Kearney also help tamp down the partying.