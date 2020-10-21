Cruising safer this go-round

Remember those massive parties along 25th Street? Or the reckless driving and public alcohol consumption? Happily, Kearney witnessed far fewer incidents like those of the past during Cruise Nite 2020. According to Kearney Police Department reports, the event Oct. 13-18 was far less stressful than in the past, although police still managed to perform 96 traffic stops and investigate seven crashes, with only one involving an injury. Best of all, there weren’t any alcohol citations handed out or alcohol-related arrests.
Kearney Chief of Police Bryan Waugh attributed the improved outcome to 2020, a year when everything seems to be upside down. Anything can happen in this crazy year, but there were a number of deliberate actions that caused a reduction in bad behavior. Police got lots of support from the community, including the Be Safe Be Smart effort launched several years ago that enlists landlords along 25th Street to crack down on tenants’ parties. The Buffalo County Community Partners and University of Nebraska at Kearney also help tamp down the partying.
With a quieter, safer atmosphere prevailing, police appear to have focused less on handing out hundreds of citations and instead used the festival to educate motorists. Police warned three car owners their windows were tinted too dark and 13 others that they had defective lights. Four motorists had invalid registrations. Eighteen speeding tickets were issued, three drivers were nabbed for excessive acceleration and five violated traffic signals.
This list of violations gives us hope that 2020 is the beginning of a trend of safer, more family friendly car festivals.
Making lemonade
The Central Nebraska Auto Club gets a tip of the hat for making the most of a challenging situation. The organization that puts on Kearney’s annual Cruise Nite events is to be commended for rescheduling its five-day event from late July to mid-October.
The Oct. 13-18 event — rescheduled because of the coronavirus — was blessed with mild fall weather and a weekend without Husker and Loper football.
We heard from some who attended Cruise Nite that the cool weather was a good switch from baking on the streets in July. The number of cars and people on hand for Cruise Nite was down this year, but the event still brought visitors who stayed at local hotels, dined at local restaurants and refueled at local service stations.
Cruise Nite 2020 didn’t break records, but it proved Kearney’s signature event is a solid attraction capable of bringing people to town regardless of the weather.
To the auto club’s steering committee, we say thanks and job well done.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!