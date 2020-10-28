Cruise Nite thank you

We think we can agree that 2020 has been a year like no other. Central Nebraska Auto Club was cautiously hoping for and planning for our 33rd annual Cruise Nite Week in July. Unfortunately, as COVID-19 continued to complicate our lives, it was evident that we could not hold Cruise Nite Week in July this year.

We worked with Roger Jasnoch from the Kearney Visitors Bureau and looked at possible future dates. We wanted to avoid conflicts with Husker and Loper home football games and other scheduled events, but that ended up not being an issue.

Ultimately, we arrived at Oct. 13-18.

We then worked up our schedule of six days and/or evenings of activities. They ended up being very similar to prior years. We also worked to confirm our many sponsors, and nearly all stayed with us. We also picked up a few new sponsors. We proceeded and got permission from the city, the state and also Two Rivers Public Health Department, which helped us incorporate several new health safeguards.

We believed we probably wouldn’t have a record year, but we felt we had to do it anyway for lots of reasons. It ended up being a good year for us. Most of our events were well-attended and a lot of people had a good time.