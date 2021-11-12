CRT a ‘bogeyman’ fabrication

Critical race theory, otherwise known as CRT, is attacking our schools, but not in the way parts of the media or groups like Protect Nebraska Children would have you believe. These groups are becoming a lot more outspoken in local and state school board elections and meetings. From what I have seen, these groups are more interested in manufacturing outrage than solving real problems, and there are real problems that are being ignored.

But today, I need to address one of their favorite bogeymen: critical race theory.

CRT has been around since the 1970s but is something most of us had never heard of until a few months ago. However, it has supposedly overtaken our schools and is a threat to America and our very way of life. You’d think at least a few school board members, administrators or teachers would have raised the alarm about it before now? Nope. Apparently, this CRT stuff is conveniently stealthy.