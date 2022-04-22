 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Critical thinking skills important

Do we really want book-banners controlling the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education? Democracy, innovation and personal growth thrive on the free exchange of ideas and information.

On the other hand, Putin’s Russia and Kim Jong Un’s North Korea can only thrive where ideas and information are tightly controlled. This is why our Founding Fathers made freedom of speech, religion and the press the very first amendment to our U.S. Constitution.

Children need to learn and develop critical thinking skills throughout their school years, or they will be unprepared to contend with the onslaught of ideas and information hitting them from outside school walls, as well as when they become adults.

On May 10, please cast your ballots for freedom and vote for Drew Blessing, Wendy Kreis, John Icenogle and/or Will Kirkland.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

