Crane Trust prepares virtual tours

Recent news reports have expressed area officials’ concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic will threaten the 2021 crane viewing season and keep tourists away from central Nebraska. We at the Crane Trust can assure you that, pandemic or not, the cranes are coming, just as they have each spring for millions of years.

We are taking steps to ensure that crane lovers everywhere will be able to view this glorious natural spectacle.

The Crane Trust is offering virtual crane tours that will replicate as much as possible a trip to one of our blinds. A state-of-the-art video camera will capture the cranes’ departure from the Platte each morning and their return each evening. Expert guides will answer questions and offer insights.

Crane Trust members get around-the-clock access to the crane viewing camera throughout March.

We believe this alternative will bring the migration to an even wider audience, and we will encourage those viewers to join us in person for future crane migrations. By supporting these virtual crane tours, you can help us protect the habitat that makes the crane migration possible, while also attracting tourists to central Nebraska in the coming years. More information is available at cranetrust.org.

Chuck Cooper, Wood River