County Democrats call for local unity

When Joe Biden becomes president of the United States today, every American must make a decision. Will we continue the deeply divisive political discussions, attitudes and behaviors that marked the last 12 years or try something else? The leadership committee of Buffalo County Democrats wants to try something else. Most people in Buffalo County agree on the following:

1. Equal rights and protection under the law.

2. Strong public schools.

3. No senior citizen should be living in poverty or denied medical care because of inability to pay.

4. Maintaining existing infrastructure (police protection, safe roads, healthy drinking water; etc.)

5. Providing an environment where businesses and individuals can achieve their dreams.

6. Protecting the environment by being good stewards of the land, plants and animals of the planet by lowering carbon emissions.