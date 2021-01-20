County Democrats call for local unity

When Joe Biden becomes president of the United States today, every American must make a decision. Will we continue the deeply divisive political discussions, attitudes and behaviors that marked the last 12 years or try something else? The leadership committee of Buffalo County Democrats wants to try something else. Most people in Buffalo County agree on the following:
1. Equal rights and protection under the law.
2. Strong public schools.
3. No senior citizen should be living in poverty or denied medical care because of inability to pay.
4. Maintaining existing infrastructure (police protection, safe roads, healthy drinking water; etc.)
5. Providing an environment where businesses and individuals can achieve their dreams.
6. Protecting the environment by being good stewards of the land, plants and animals of the planet by lowering carbon emissions.
In the past, residents of this county have pursued these goals by coming together to form a consensus in order to achieve the greatest good for the greatest number. These results are best achieved when the “greatest good for the greatest number” overcomes toxic labels and is a result of bipartisanship. We are committed to working with everyone for the betterment of our county, state and country. We can put the toxicity of the last 12 years behind us and work to re-establish a respectful civil society.
Buffalo County Democrats Executive Committee
Caleb Rohrer, Chair
Kit Alff, 1st Vice Chair
John Turek, 2nd Vice Chair
Sharon Hoffman, Secretary