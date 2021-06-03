 Skip to main content
Control journalists
Control journalists

Earlier this year Gov. Pete Ricketts wanted to set up credentialing criteria for members of the press who wanted to attend his press conferences.

Members of the press were told to fill out an application in order to be approved to attend press conferences.

I hope that the application included two forms of photo identification, a criminal background check, testimonials about the applicant’s mental health, proof of voter eligibility, regular testing for drug use, income tax records from the last 5-10 years, and a three-week waiting period.

Since “the pen is mightier than the sword,” I suspect that some journalists will stock up on large capacity magazines that could lead to mass criticism of the governor — heaven forbid!

It is time for stricter pen control laws.

Bill Wozniak, Kearney

