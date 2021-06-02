Conflict can ruin family farm binds

Ask counselors about some of the main causes of marriage breakups is stress. It has a damaging influence on marriages and can explode into all out conflict. The same factors that stresses marriages also can stress families that farm together.
Farming is not only one of the most dangerous occupations, but it also is one of the most stressful. Perhaps the most challenging aspect of stress is that, after it’s weakened trust and teamwork, family farmers find they’re unable to cope, and the situation could explode at any moment.
Help is on the way.
Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture Program announced this week that conflict dynamics training is available in a three-part Zoom course on June 15, 22 and 29. Class times are 3:30-5 p.m. and an internet connection is required. If you sign up, it’s recommended that you attend all three sessions.
Participants will take a conflict dynamics profile assessment to measure their personal conflict behaviors and understand how they respond to conflict, what triggers can escalate conflict and how to manage conflict more effectively. Farm family coach Elaine Froese will guide participants through a discussion on how to deal with conflict and tension on the family farm or ranch.
The course fee is $35 per participant and the class size is limited to 20 people. Registration closes June 11. For privacy, the course will not be recorded. When they’ve finished the three classes, participants will have been exposed to skills and resources to overcome the conflicts that may be hampering their family and business relationships.
Registration is open at wia.unl.edu/conflict-dynamics
Stop 30 X 30 plan
We’re anticipating a large turnout on Monday in Broken Bow, where Gov. Pete Ricketts will stage one in a series of town hall meetings in which he’ll encourage Nebraska landowners to take a stand against President Joe Biden’s “30 X 30” plan.
The idea — to set aside 30% of U.S. lands, fresh water and ocean areas to combat climate change and preserve natural biodiversity — is immensely popular among most Americans, but not so in rural areas, including Nebraska.
Much of the uneasiness is Biden’s fault because he has failed to provide land owners solid details about how the 30 X 30 plan would work. The information vacuum has made rural Nebraskans worried that their land might be turned into part of the 30% set aside for conservation purposes.
It would be helpful if Biden’s administration would step up its PR campaign. The concept of the 30 X 30 plan sounds good to most Americans, but by failing to provide the details, Biden leaves fearful private landowners to fill in the blanks. Rickett’s session in Broken Bow will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at the One Box Convention Center, 2750 S. 27th St. Other town halls will be in Clay Center, Norfolk and Wahoo.