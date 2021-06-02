Conflict can ruin family farm binds

Ask counselors about some of the main causes of marriage breakups is stress. It has a damaging influence on marriages and can explode into all out conflict. The same factors that stresses marriages also can stress families that farm together.

Farming is not only one of the most dangerous occupations, but it also is one of the most stressful. Perhaps the most challenging aspect of stress is that, after it’s weakened trust and teamwork, family farmers find they’re unable to cope, and the situation could explode at any moment.

Help is on the way.

Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture Program announced this week that conflict dynamics training is available in a three-part Zoom course on June 15, 22 and 29. Class times are 3:30-5 p.m. and an internet connection is required. If you sign up, it’s recommended that you attend all three sessions.

Participants will take a conflict dynamics profile assessment to measure their personal conflict behaviors and understand how they respond to conflict, what triggers can escalate conflict and how to manage conflict more effectively. Farm family coach Elaine Froese will guide participants through a discussion on how to deal with conflict and tension on the family farm or ranch.