Maybe Thomas Wolfe was wrong. Maybe you can go home again. Just one week ago, I left Kearney, bound for a new life in New Mexico, but I’ve turned around. As you read this, I am driving back to Kearney. I am poking through mountain passes and across the high plains of Colorado, heading back home to my old apartment and old friends and the job I love at the Hub.

Prior to leaving, I’d had one final meal at Mom & Dad’s Bar-b-Q, owned by the family of Dick Cochran, whom I’ve written about after floods and tornadoes and wildfires. His Hot Meals USA feeds victims and first responders in disasters.

I’d sampled my first-ever tater tot casserole at the Wilcox Café. Lori Potter, retired Kearney Hub staffer, had insisted I have tater tots before leaving Nebraska.

I’d received an email from Brad Kernick, who wished me success in my new venture. I remembered him leading me through the Classic Car Collection when I first arrived in Kearney, and his volunteer efforts at Hot Meals, and the Cruise Nite event every July.

Last week, as I started west, I drove past places I’d written about for the Hub. I passed a barn that has been turned into a wedding venue. I’d interviewed the owners and climbed up elegant stairs into an old hay loft that had been beautifully restored for weddings.

Instead of getting on Interstate 80, I took old Highway 30 into Overton and passed Tiede’s, the second-hand shop where I’ve found plates and glasses, spoons and lamps and a cherished vintage rocker.

On I-80 at last, I got off at Paxton and ate at Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse. I was lucky. It was Friday afternoon, and I knew throngs would soon be crowding in, but I had just crossed into the Mountain Daylight Time, so I arrived an hour earlier than the crowds did. I sat down at a booth, ordered buffalo steak, and enjoyed listening to a traveler chatting with the bartender.

The man and his wife had driven all the way from Minnesota in a single day, he said. They were headed up to Lake McConaughy in their camper. The barkeeper recommended his favorite spots to camp, secret and quiet places where fishing is sublime. He told them about Ole’s, too. He said he knew everyone in Paxton and said it was a good place to live. On TVs high above the bar, I caught NHL and NBA playoff games.

It was a lovely Friday night, so full of promise. I stopped for gas at the Big Springs exit off I-80, then soon crossed into Colorado, where a sign over the freeway warned of severe storms and hail ahead. I watched the skies grow dark and grumpy. Ominous clouds like bruised heads of cauliflower sprouted up all over the western sky.

Those vast high plains looked like prime tornado country, but when the rain came, it pelted hard for 10 or 15 minutes, then vanished.

I arrived in northern New Mexico Saturday evening. It has been hot and abnormally dry. They beg for rain. Wednesday evening, clouds grew plump and dark, and thunder rumbled, but it didn’t rain. Thursday afternoon as I hung laundry on the clothesline — with sun every day and little moisture, people routinely hang laundry outside to dry — thunder burped once or twice and a few splats of rain fell, and then it all ran away. I read an article this week that predicted that by 2080, Colorado could be as dry as Arizona.

Northern New Mexico is beautiful with mountains and mesas. The Rio Chama runs behind the casita where I am staying. Cottonwoods bend over the patio. The other evening, as I sat reading, a raccoon stared down at me from the high branches of the tree. In front of the casita, little stones create a path through yucca and southwestern plants.

I had planned to stay in New Mexico for a while, but my plans have changed. I keep thinking of George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” and how he realizes the richness of friends. I’ve realized the richness of Kearney, too. By the middle of next week, I’ll be back at my desk at the Hub.