Words, ya gotta love 'em, but, choose them 'very' wisely

Words matter.

That statement must feel a little self-serving coming from someone who can touch type, one of the main requirements to identify as a journalist these days. And yet, I think words make a difference in our everyday lives.

Take my late sister, for example. She frequently uttered such insights as this: “I never go to Walmart. And when I do, I hardly buy much at all.”

After awhile I stop dissecting her proclamations because, as she liked to note, it made me sound “snooty” when I corrected her contradictions. Anyway, she said I knew what she meant, and if I needed her to spell it out, I could just go and buy a thesaurus.

Remembering my sister’s life caused me to think about the power of words. She fancied herself as a poet, someone who mastered the couplet — which is about the same as calling yourself a musician when you accidentally lean on the keys of a piano.

Regardless of her abilities, mixing words and ideas gave her pleasure. I’ll never fault her for that sin. She also found great use of the extraordinarily useful adverb, “very,” as in “It’s going to be very, very, very hot today.”

One of my joys of using words comes from the precision and the ambiguity that a writer can achieve. I remember coming to a realization about the word “promiscuous” while in high school. Some of my friends used that word like a loaded weapon. I came to understand that it means anyone who has more sex than I do. With that thought under my belt, I wanted to explore a few terms that get bandied about these days:

“The Rich” — Anyone who can afford to take me out to lunch.

“The Very Rich” — Anyone who can afford to take me out to lunch and leave the tip, too.

“The Extremely Rich” — Anyone who has $15 more than I do.

“The Wealthy” — People who wear polo shirts and have $15 more than I do.

“Hard Working Nebraskans” — Residents of Nebraska who pay taxes, agree with the person using that term and generally ignore posted speed limits.

“Very Hard Working Nebraskans” — Individuals who own the businesses that employ “Hard Working Nebraskans” but rarely show up for work.

“Family Friendly” — Contains nothing that would offend a 5-year-old or interest that child either.

“Plans to Start a Family” — An activity that used to vigorously begin on a honeymoon and taper off a couple months later.

“Environmentalist” — A person who owns a tie-dyed T-shirt and a bicycle.

“Dedicated Environmentalist” — A person who owns a tie-dyed T-shirt, a bicycle and an electric composter.

“Radical Environmentalist” — Anyone who disagrees with you regarding mulching or bagging your lawn clippings.

“Exciting” — Any run-of-the-mill activity that a marketing director needs to hype.

“Super Exciting” — Any run-of-the-mill activity that a marketing director needs to hype but won’t attend because of conflicts. See “Plans to Start a Family.”

“Extremely Very Super Exciting” — Dull.

Words, ya gotta love ’em. Sometimes at the end of the day, after spending my time working with words, contemplating the meaning of life and translating it into a code that people read while occupied with a certain bathroom activity, three consecutive words come to mind: Blah, blah, blah. I think that sums up my contribution to the world of words in a very, very, very, super exciting neat and cool package.