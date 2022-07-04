With freedom, we can choose how to celebrate Independence Day

Few things speak of freedom like getting on a motorcycle and riding with the wind in your hair, not a care in the world and no one to order you around.

I found it particularly fitting, five days before Independence Day, when Ralph Barger announced on his own Facebook page, “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing.”

Ralph, 83, died June 29 in Livermore, California. Please forgive yourself if his name means little to you, even after learning of his nickname, “Sonny.”

He founded one of the original chapters of the Hells Angels in Oakland, California in 1957. An article in the Washington Post described Sonny as, “equal parts brawler, bully, braggart, rule breaker and shrewd huckster of his own outlaw mystique.”

I bring up Sonny’s life because so many people I encounter on a daily basis confuse independence with their own “outlaw mystique.” As underlings, we yearn for independence. As overlords, we strive to impose our will on others because, naturally, we as overlords know best.

Sonny’s mother ran off with a Trailways bus driver before the boy turned 6-months old. His father, a day laborer at the Oakland docks, often took Sonny with him when he visited the waterfront bars. Sonny claimed that he learned his first dirty word from an obscenity-squawking parrot. The boy learned to sneak pretzels and hard boiled eggs for dinner at the bars.

Sonny bounced around the educational system, repeatedly receiving suspensions for mouthing off to his teachers and occasionally clocking one or two of them. He defended his actions by saying, “I never liked being told what to do.” While that sounds like independence, Sonny had no problem telling others what to do.

We celebrate Independence Day to remember the founding of our nation, throwing off the yoke of dependence to Great Britain, in 1776. For anyone who believes that independence means never being told what to do, a successful society requires cooperation balanced on a thin rail of freedom.

You may think you have the independence to ride your motorcycle down the middle of the road, ignoring stop signs and weaving in and out of “no passing” lanes, but a dump truck filled with gravel might just change your mind.

Sonny had the freedom to smoke three packs of cigarettes a day for decades. Diagnosed with throat cancer, doctors removed his vocal chords during an operation in 1982. He learned to talk through a surgically inserted hole in his throat.

In my own life, I have the freedom to come and go as I please, eat the kinds of foods I like and basically contribute to society as I see fit. I also have the responsibility to accept the consequences of my actions.

For too many people who grew up in abusive households, Janice Joplin’s song, written by Kris Kristofferson, says it all: “Freedom is just another word for nothin’ left to lose.”

Independence, on the other hand, allows each of us to explore our outlaw mystique in individual ways. Humorist Erma Bombeck said it best, “You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July Fourth, not with a parade of guns, tanks and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics were kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy and the flies die from happiness.” We all have the collective freedom to sample the iffy potato salad, and the independence to make that decision ourselves.

Rick Brown lives and writes in central Nebraska where he covers the arts, and other topics, as a journalist and columnist.