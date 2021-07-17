What charitable cause?

I’m about ready to quit donating to nonprofit organizations. Late last year, I sent a few dollars to several new nonprofits. Now they keep pounding me for more money. Letters from these nonprofits arrive once or twice a week with a single theme: You gave once! Give us more! You can make a difference!
They also pass my name to other nonprofits who are pestering me for money. too.
On Thursday my mailbox was crammed with four mailings from four different nonprofits, all using various tactics to beg for donations.
One fat envelope was loaded with a 2022 calendar, a bookmark and a two-page letter from some executive asking for money. Another envelope contained unordered address labels, a bookmark and a decal for my car windshield. (The address labels identified me as “Mary Skala.” That is not my name. I hate that.)
The third envelope was a come-on promising to send a drab T-shirt and a insulated cooler if I sent them $16 right now.
The fourth was an oversized packet from the Ocean Foundation or something like that (a nonprofit I’d never heard of) but I don’t know what they were offering because I didn’t open it. I tossed it into the wastebasket.
Not all these disguised sales pitches come from nonprofits.
I get plenty from corporations, too. Insurance companies. More insurance companies. Spectrum. T-Mobile. Credit card companies. If I got this stuff once or twice a year, I’d understand, but to get the same obese envelopes with pages and pages of worthless sales pitches over and over and over for years — yes, years — makes me wonder how much money these corporations spend to pester people.
But I especially ask that question about nonprofits. They claim to be starving for funds, yet they use the few dollars I send them to turn around and beg me for more. I’m not a grateful donor. I’m a sucker.
Whatever nonprofit receives my gift wastes no time in entering my name into their computer system and sending me another plea: Give more! We need more! If we had more money we could feed every cat, rattlesnake and hamster in America! You can make a difference!
These nonprofits claim to be feeding the hungry and housing the homeless and giving shoes to kids in Haiti, but they’re not doing any of that with my money. They’re using my money to craft slick fundraising letters, design address labels, buy big envelopes and pay for postage to send me more letters begging for more money.
When will this merry-go-round end?
This spring, I got a call from the circulation department of a respected, award-winning, nationally recognized magazine. They wanted to sell me a bargain subscription. The initial cost was cheap, so I said yes, but the publication never arrived. When I called to complain, the circulation manager promised to send it pronto, but he never did, so I canceled the subscription.
Two weeks later, that salesperson called again. He’d forgotten that he’d called before. I told him, “I had a subscription, but it never came.” He practically promised his firstborn, tickets to the Super Bowl and a brand new Jaguar if I would subscribe, and he practically swore on a Bible that the issues would come, so, skeptically, I gave in.
It never came.
I canceled again, and that fellow called me a third time. He insisted the publication would come, but I firmly said no. I knew he didn’t care whether I received a single issue. He’s just trying to build up a bonus for the number of subscriptions he sells.
I am happy to support causes I care about, but I don’t need tote bags, mugs, T-shirts, aprons, calendars or dish towels they use to entice donors. Any nonprofit that can afford to buy and ship all that stuff all over the country doesn’t need my money.
Use my dollars to pay your staff, feed the hungry, beautify our national parks or whatever it is you’ve vowed to do. Don’t use my dollars to hound me for more money.