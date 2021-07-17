What charitable cause?

I’m about ready to quit donating to nonprofit organizations. Late last year, I sent a few dollars to several new nonprofits. Now they keep pounding me for more money. Letters from these nonprofits arrive once or twice a week with a single theme: You gave once! Give us more! You can make a difference!

They also pass my name to other nonprofits who are pestering me for money. too.

On Thursday my mailbox was crammed with four mailings from four different nonprofits, all using various tactics to beg for donations.

One fat envelope was loaded with a 2022 calendar, a bookmark and a two-page letter from some executive asking for money. Another envelope contained unordered address labels, a bookmark and a decal for my car windshield. (The address labels identified me as “Mary Skala.” That is not my name. I hate that.)

The third envelope was a come-on promising to send a drab T-shirt and a insulated cooler if I sent them $16 right now.

The fourth was an oversized packet from the Ocean Foundation or something like that (a nonprofit I’d never heard of) but I don’t know what they were offering because I didn’t open it. I tossed it into the wastebasket.

Not all these disguised sales pitches come from nonprofits.