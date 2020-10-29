Wendell brought us culture

I quickly ran out of topics to highlight when the Axtell Oratorio Society presented performances of Handel’s “Messiah” each spring in central Nebraska. As the Hub’s former arts and entertainment reporter, I wanted to present new information about the concert in my reporting. I wanted to present new details about this piece of music, written 280 years ago by George Frideric Handel, that would help audiences connect with the passion of it. After the first several years of writing about the concert, all of that felt unnecessary.
I never ran out of things to say about J. Rodney Wendell.
Rodney directed the concert for more than 60 years. He worked with many musicians from central Nebraska including some of his students who went on to professional careers in music, thanks to his motivation. I attended several rehearsals of “Messiah” and they all seemed about the same. In his later years, Rodney sat on a stool with a baton in his hand and his head in the score, listening and checking for details in the choir’s performance. He frequently stopped with a wave of his hand to explain a certain nuance or to remind the singers of a certain pronunciation that helped separate the words from the orchestral accompaniment.
That also felt unnecessary.
During the rehearsals, I found myself singing the tenor part I learned 50 years ago when my high school choir sang the work. The music never left me, residing in a certain place in my reptilian brain that emerged whenever the opening strains of “Hallelujah Chorus” erupted. Once learned, the music remained. Handel’s “Messiah” imprints deeply with musicians and audiences as well.
Central Nebraska learned of Rodney’s death on Oct. 13 at the age of 91. He first directed “Messiah” in 1958 with a choir and a string ensemble. For several years he presented the oratorio on alternating years until finally settling on yearly concerts.
The last time I spoke with Rodney was during an interview in April 2019. I met him in the Merryman Performing Arts Center where he waited for me in a comfortable chair in the back of the house. He spoke softly but confidently of his career of making music in a rural setting. His trick to getting the most out of his chorus and orchestra: “Eye contact,” he said. “That’s why we have eyes.”
Rodney conducted the musical behemoth of “Messiah” like an engineer driving a freight train across the prairie. Once up-to-speed, he only needed to adjust the throttle now and then between sips from his water bottle. As for perfection, the performance always felt more important than the notes on the score. Anyone desiring perfection from the music can find flawless recordings. Instead, he provided an intense listening experience of live music, year after year. Occasionally circumstances required a soloist to perform out of range. Inclement weather prevented some soloist from traveling to the performance, so Rodney just skipped those solos.
And year after year, I continually experienced goosebumps from hearing the music, from hearing the sound of human voices with little between the notes and my ears but pure music. Rodney understood how music of such power can affect the human soul, how it can feed the emotions that lie so close to the surface on a daily basis, yet remain undisturbed most of the time. I believe that he felt those same feelings while on the podium in front of the musicians.
We need those kinds of experiences more than ever right now. Even if no one steps up to continue the tradition of presenting “Messiah,” the work of J. Rodney Wendell will live on with the thousands of lives he touched with his music. Artists create for many different reasons but they frequently tell me that they trust the magic of making art, they trust that the connection between the artist and the audience will prevail. Each time I spoke with Rodney or listened to the result of his directing, I understood that simple, yet powerful message.
Central Nebraska feels like a stronger, more joyful place because of the difference Rodney made with his dedication, artistry and passion for the music of Handel — and how he brought together performers, audiences and the music. Thank you, Rodney.
