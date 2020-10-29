Wendell brought us culture

Central Nebraska learned of Rodney’s death on Oct. 13 at the age of 91. He first directed “Messiah” in 1958 with a choir and a string ensemble. For several years he presented the oratorio on alternating years until finally settling on yearly concerts.

The last time I spoke with Rodney was during an interview in April 2019. I met him in the Merryman Performing Arts Center where he waited for me in a comfortable chair in the back of the house. He spoke softly but confidently of his career of making music in a rural setting. His trick to getting the most out of his chorus and orchestra: “Eye contact,” he said. “That’s why we have eyes.”

Rodney conducted the musical behemoth of “Messiah” like an engineer driving a freight train across the prairie. Once up-to-speed, he only needed to adjust the throttle now and then between sips from his water bottle. As for perfection, the performance always felt more important than the notes on the score. Anyone desiring perfection from the music can find flawless recordings. Instead, he provided an intense listening experience of live music, year after year. Occasionally circumstances required a soloist to perform out of range. Inclement weather prevented some soloist from traveling to the performance, so Rodney just skipped those solos.