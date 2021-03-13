We don’t need Vaccine Queens

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, you Nebraskans don’t know how good you have it. Be glad you don’t live in my native state of Ohio. As I write this, two 40-something suburban Cleveland mothers are working in sweatpants from their kitchen tables on 12-year-old computers to help Ohioans get COVID vaccines.

Marla Zwinggi and Stacey Bene have scheduled 1,000 COVID shots for strangers in the past month because Ohio’s vaccine system is such a tangled mess that people don’t know how or where to find vaccines. Zwinggi and Bene don’t have degrees in political science or public health. What they do have is drive, empathy and, increasingly, anger.

Zwinggi is the saint who helped my twin sister in Ashtabula, Ohio, find a place where she could get her COVID shot. That’s how I learned about her.

It began Feb. 1 when Zwinggi scheduled a vaccine for her father. A few days later, she arranged shots for her mother and her best friend. Once she had scheduled six or seven people, “I realized I could do this,” she told me when I called her Tuesday afternoon.

She began walking down her street and knocking on neighbors’ doors to ask if they needed help. Word began to spread. People began to call her,